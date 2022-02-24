Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The seventh episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 contained too many elements and ended on a shocking cliffhanger. Annie’s backstory has everyone intrigued, and viewers wish for Falco to be rescued.

But what has made the fandom count days to the next episode is the post-credit scene where Levi was shown to have returned. Arguably, Episode 8 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has become the most anticipated episode of the season, and here are all the details disclosed so far.

When and where to watch Episode 8 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2

Episode 8 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, episode 83 overall, is titled "Pride (Kyōji)" and is directed by Kazuo Miyake. The episode is set to air on NHK General TV on Monday, February 28, at 12:05 AM JST.

The subtitled versions will be streamed a few hours later. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, on Sunday, February 27 at the following international times:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (February 28)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (February 28)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 AM (February 28)

Recap of Episode 7

In Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7, Mikasa and Armin get into an argument regarding what to do about Connie and Eren. Armin leaves to rescue Falco with Gabi, who received a tearful farewell from Kaya and the Braus family. Falco has woken up with no memory of his transformation, and believes Connie to be taking him to safety.

The Rumbling has caused massive destruction across Paradis and taken several lives. It has divided the islanders into two sections, and the Yeagerists take full advantage of that. Floch Foster shoots one of the foreigners who speaks against Eren and declares Eldian supremacy. He taunts Jean and Mikasa that they don’t have to fight anymore.

Annie escapes from the basement but Hitch finds her. She overpowers Hitch and threatens her into taking her out of the inner city. As they ride on horseback, Annie remembers her time as a warrior of Marley and the man who had adopted and trained her.

Back in Marley, the Eldians of Liberio try to warn the Marleyans, but the two sides start to fight instead. Commander Magath and Pieck run into an unarmed Hange, who asks for their help to transport an unconscious and wounded Levi.

What to expect from Episode 8

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 is titled “Pride.” The preview hints that the episode will focus on Armin and Gabi’s attempt to rescue Falco. While Connie is hell-bent on saving his mother, he would not sacrifice a child so easily. Falco does not remember Colt’s death however, and it will be heart-breaking for Gabi to have to inform him.

Mikasa may reflect on what Armin has been telling her and choose to take a different path. It doesn’t seem likely that either Jean or she would sit idly by while Eren destroys the world. Onyankopon’s stare has clearly made the decision for Jean, but it remains to be seen what Mikasa decides.

Since Annie and Armin are both out in the countryside, it is possible for them to run into each other. Annie’s power as the Female Titan will be necessary to stop Eren, and the complicated relationship between her and Armin will also need to be smoothened out.

While Levi is not dead, his condition in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 does not look optimum for fighting. As the commander of the Survey Corps, Hange might strike up a partnership with Magath and Pieck, and by default, Marley. Armin has also shown an interest in making peace with Marley. It remains to be seen whether even an alliance will be enough to stop Eren.

