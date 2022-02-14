×
Twitter erupts as Annie Leonhart returns to Attack on Titan

Annie&#039;s return (Image via Sportskeeda)
Noah
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 01:54 AM IST
Annie Leonhart reappeared in the most recent episode of Attack on Titan, setting conversations about the popular anime ablaze on social media. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Annie Leonhart, and it seems that the recent AOT episode did not disappoint.

Annie Leonhart's return #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AOT #annieleonhart https://t.co/enWjNXta2S

How Twitter fans reacted to Annie Leonhart's return to

Attack on Titan season 4

Annie's brief cameo showed her lying on the floor of a room, gasping for breath. This clearly foreshadows her return to action as a fearsome female titan. Although fans will have to wait until the next episode to get a sizeable dose of Annie Leonhart's screen time, they couldn't be more prepared.

Staying ready for Annie’s comeback #annieleonhart https://t.co/xN9REEKT4p

It's incredible to think how long Annie has been absent from the action, both in the timeline of the Attack on Titan world as well as the timeline of real life.

after 9 long years, we have annie leonhart back https://t.co/Q7vZL7v0Ay

It looks like some Attack on Titan fans will wave away all other obligations next Sunday in order to see their favorite character return to action. Considering how long she's been lying dormant, Annie's return to the fray should signal a significant ramp-up in action for next week.

Annie overrides everything #annieleonhart https://t.co/jHQjGw2jFo

This isn't just a little happy surprise - fans have been waiting since Annie Leonhart first became crystallized following her early titan-form fight with Eren. So much has happened while she's been dormant, but fans never gave up hope for her return. Now we're all wondering what kind of impact she will be able to have and whose side she will end up fighting for.

HITCH AND ANNIE IN THE PREVIEW FOR NEXT WEEKS EPISODE!!!!#AttackOnTitan#shingeki https://t.co/R2eBF7vaEV

Now that the hardening has been undone, fans can hope to have an array of questions answered regarding the female titan. As soon as she was initially captured, Annie was crystalized. Hopefully now that she has awakened, she can finally share her knowledge with the Survey Corps.

Annie Breaks Free! Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 Full Clip on youtube youtu.be/zHOjJY-GxRI#annieleonhart #annie #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/MJwCAvjX7Z

At this point, the final season of Attack on Titan is living up to all the hype. Next week will hopefully bring us an exciting episode full of action and plot development. Has Annie grown, learned, or changed while she was asleep? These are just some of the many ideas swirling around right now.

Annie pulling up to the fight after being locked up in the hardening crystal for two seasons straight #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/wsm4Nlr2ZU

When she does make an appearance on the battlefield, Twitter is sure to explode again with discussion and memes. Be sure to tune in next Sunday for more information on the consequences of Annie's return and the events that follow!

Edited by R. Elahi
