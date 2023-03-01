Kurapika is one of the most popular characters in the Hunter x Hunter series. His motivation for avenging the Kurta clan has allowed him to become an incredibly skilled Nen user throughout the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga.

Fans first realized that Kurapika could easily become one of the strongest characters in Hunter x Hunter when he almost effortlessly killed Uvogin. Although he can defeat most of the characters in the anime, the manga is a completely different story. Various manga-only characters would waste no time taking out Kurapika.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter manga.

5 Hunter x Hunter manga characters who would wipe the floor with Kurapika

1) Beyond Netero

Beyond Netero imagined as if he was in the 'Hunter x Hunter' anime (Image via HxHDarkContinent/DeviantArt)

Beyond Netero is the son of the late Isaac Netero, the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association and one of the strongest Nen users to ever live. Like his father, Beyond has taken an intense interest in the unknowns of the Dark Continent. He has led various expeditions to and from the place, in an attempt to uncover its well kept secrets.

Surviving various trips to the Dark Continent alone is a testament to Beyond's power as a Nen user and overall warrior. Despite this, his Nen abilities have not yet been revealed in the Hunter x Hunter manga. However, it is safe to assume that he is either a skilled Enhancer like his father or a Specialist.

2) Fourth Prince Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou

AJ @Aleczandxr Tserriednich is such a cool evil man, you wish your series’ villains had this much clarity in their worldview Tserriednich is such a cool evil man, you wish your series’ villains had this much clarity in their worldview https://t.co/R0fRMsoW4W

Prince Tserriednich is the fourth child of King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou and a favorite to win the Succession War on the Black Whale. Unlike many other powerful characters, Terriednich is currently a novice when it comes to using Nen. In fact, he only started learning Nen while aboard the Black Whale during the Succession War.

However, he has been described as having immense potential. Many Hunter x Hunter fans have speculated that his potential is greater than either Gon or Killua's.

Tserriednich's main Nen ability is a Specialization ability known as Parallel Future. With this ability, he receives a vision of the next ten seconds in the future. Thus, he can easily see all of Kurapika's attacks and strategies.

Predicting his moves will render everything Kurapika strategizes useless, allowing Tserriednich to easily win.

3) Second Prince Camilla Hui Guo Rou

As the eldest daughter of King Nasubi, she has a personality that matches her father's. They are both incredibly cruel and manipulative towards anyone they come across. Although Camilla is not a very skilled or powerful combatant as she lacks basic martial arts training, there is almost nobody who can defeat her in a fight to the death; this is thanks to her Nen ability, Cat's Name.

It's is not a traditional Nen ability that is used as a tool for combat; instead, it is a counteractive type Nen ability. When Camilla is killed, a giant cat-like Nen beast forms behind her killer.

It traps them inside its paws and drains their life force, killing them. It then transfers their life force to Camilla, reviving her and healing all of her injuries. It would be impossible for Kurapika to kill Camilla without losing his own life.

4) Zigg Zoldyck

Zigg Zoldyck is a distant member of the Zoldyck Family. Considering he joined Isaac Netero on an undocumented Dark Continent expedition some time before the current Hunter x Hunter storyline, he is definitely much older than many other characters. Many fans have speculated that this Zoldyck is perhaps Maha Zoldyck's father or grandfather.

Following the current Zoldyck Family Nen ability trends, Zigg Zoldyck's Nen ability would have revolved around Transmutation, Emission, or Manipulation.

Although his exact Nen ability is unknown, Zigg's ability to journey through the Dark Continent and come out unscathed easily puts him above Kurapika in terms of fighting ability. It will take years of combat experience for Kurapika to get to Zigg's level.

5) First Prince Benjamin Hui Guo Rou

Benjamin Hui Guo Rou is the eldest and possibly the most powerful of King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou's children. When he was first introduced, Benjamin was shown crushing a fully grown lion to death with his bare hands.

This display of strength easily cemented Benjamin as one of the strongest characters physically without using Nen. However, with his Nen abilities, he has become one of the strongest characters in Hunter x Hunter.

Benjamin's Nen ability is known as Benjamin Baton. With this ability, he inherits the Nen abilities of everyone who swears loyalty to him once they die. He has inherited Air Blow, Secret Window, and Culdcept from his soldiers.

These three abilities grant Benjamin an amazing balance between offensive and defensive power. He can attack his opponents while spying on others at the same time. Kurapika does not stand a chance against someone as powerful and experienced as Benjamin in battle.

5 Hunter x Hunter manga characters who do not stand a chance against Kurapika

1) Seventh Prince Luzurus Hui Guo Rou

Luzurus Hui Guo Rou is King Nasubi's middle child and a known associate of the Cha-R Family. He sports an uncaring attitude and has shown no interest in creating and mastering his Nen ability. Despite this, he is participating in the Succession War, in an attempt to become the new ruler of the Kakin Empire.

Luzurus has not yet created a Nen ability, so Kurapika would have an incredibly easy time taking him down. However, his Guardian Spirit Beast may cause a bit of trouble.

His beast wields a parasitic ability that allows Luzurus to conjure anything he wants as a bait to lure enemies into traps. Kurapika can easily see through his unmastered abilities, granting him an easy win.

2) Morena Prudo

Kevin ⚡️|| HxH 401 @Kevinqp7_



I don't give a shit about this world and anything or anyone in it, including me.



~Morena Prudo~



#hxh #morenaprudo Manga: Hunter x HunterI don't give a shit about this world and anything or anyone in it, including me.~Morena Prudo~ Manga: Hunter x HunterI don't give a shit about this world and anything or anyone in it, including me. ~Morena Prudo~ #hxh #morenaprudo https://t.co/PZXqdxqHW6

Morena Prudo is not a very powerful character, but she is easily one of the craftiest in Hunter x Hunter. As the illegitimate daughter of King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou, Morena Prudo has had to become incredibly sneaky to survive. Her strategic use of Nen and beautiful appearance have allowed her to become powerful through ways other than combat ability.

Morena's Nen ability is known as Contagion. Whenever she kisses someone, she is able to infect various people with this ability. This allows her to manipulate whoever she has under her control to subconsciously follow her direct orders.

Unfortunately, Morena's Nen ability is only useful when there are large amounts of people around. In a one-on-one fight, Kurapika would just need to resist her charm and take her out.

3) Theta

Theta is Prince Tserriednich's lead bodyguard as well as his primary Nen teacher. Typically, she traverses around the Black Whale, reporting suspicious behavior to the Prince.

Unlike many other bodyguards, Theta and her most loyal subordinates are all certified Hunters. Despite the time she has spent with Tserriednich, she would kill him without remorse, knowing he would not use Nen for good.

Theta is most similar to Mr. Wing, Zushi's Nen teacher. Although she has amazing theoretical knowledge of Nen and can help others unlock their potential, she is not much of a fighter. In a fight against Kurapika, the bodyguard would pose somewhat of a threat due to her physical abilities, which is not enough to defeat the former in battle.

4) Babimyna

Babimyna as he appears at two points in the 'Hunter x Hunter' manga (Image via Shounen Jump)

Hand-picked by Prince Benjamin, Babimyna is definitely an above average bodyguard and warrior. This is also reflected in his analytical way of thinking and military training. Despite being a Nen user, he is being held back by Prince Benjamin's refusal to let his bodyguards go through the Hunter Exam.

Babimyna has not shown a specific Nen ability yet in the Hunter x Hunter manga, but he has shown skilled usage in the subunits of Nen such as En.

He maintains his En throughout parts of the Black Whale for minutes at a time, allowing him to easily notice when someone gets near him. Unfortunately, this would be useless in a fight against Kurapika as he cannot respond to any attack the latter uses against him.

5) King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou

Despite being the leader of the Kakin Empire and patriarch of the Hui Guo Rou family, King Nasubi is not very powerful. He is immensely knowledgeable about Nen and understands the intricate processes that come with the power system in Hunter x Hunter.

But even with his Guardian Spirit Beast, he is not a very good fighter. One thing that does make him unique is that he can see all of his children's Guardian Spirit Beasts, indicating that he can use Nen in some way.

Kurapika will be able to easily take out King Nasubi, if given the chance. However, his children might come to his defense to make sure the Succession War can continue smoothly.

Poll : 0 votes