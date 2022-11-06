Hunter x Hunter chapter 393: Hisoka accepts Hinrigh's deal, Xi-Yu and Cha-R families team up against Heil-Ly family

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 is finally out, as fans' week-long wait to possibly see the Phantom Troupe's conflict with Heil-Ly assassin Luini is finally over. The previous chapter saw Hinrigh making a deal with a soldier to direct him to the Heil-Ly hideout. In the meantime, we saw the long-awaited comeback of fan-favorite character, Hisoka Morow.

With his return and the Phantom Troupe supporting the Cha-R family, things may soon get heated in the manga. Hisoka himself is in a new look, while the Phantom Troupe looks more than ready to take out any forthcoming hindrances. With Luini having infiltrated the Cha-R hideout, the latest chapter left fans on a cliffhanger as Nobunaga took his katana out of its hilt.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393: Hisoka meets Hinrigh

Nobunaga with Luini's head in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393, titled Solicit, resumes from the events of the previous chapter as Heil-Ly assassin Luini has infiltrated the Cha-R hideout with the Phantom Troupe ready to fight him. Instead of fighting, what Luini wanted to do was form an alliance with the troupe to wipe out other families, including the Char-R family, the Xi-Yu family, and the Royal family itself.

Paying no heed to his proposal, Nobunaga pierces Luini's head with his katana, killing him instantly. This is when the Cha-R family members, led by Tsudonke, returned to the hideout. They were surprised to find Luni's dead body, as the Phantom Troupe had now decided to go after the Heil-Ly family as a priority.

Elsewhere in the Heil-Ly hideout, we see the family members discussing the loss of Luini. He was a valuable asset, given his emitter abilities that allowed him to perform kills from the hideout itself. With an increased need for emitters above level 21, the hideout had a discussion when the two members who ran away from Hinrigh finally arrived. They too were looking for an emitter to fight Hinrigh as they asked Morena Prudo for advice.

Hisoka and Hinrigh in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 (Image via Shueisha)

Around the same time, Lynch woke up Zakuro in a dumpster after both were knocked out by Hisoka. They later got in touch with Hinrigh as they searched the theaters for Hisoka. When they finally found him, Hinrigh gave him a proposal. He asked Hisoka to move to Tier 1 until the conflict between the Heil-Ly family and the Cha-R family was resolved. Given how the Cha-R family had the Phantom Troupe with them, he couldn't risk him getting involved.

Hisoka seemed adamant to witness all the chaos as Hinrigh could only request Hisoka to follow through. While he himself wanted to witness a battle between Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe, his priority was to maintain the balance between the families. Hisoka eventually agreed to his proposal, however, he would fight the Phantom Troupe if they came looking for him, to which Hinrigh agreed.

Corporal meets Wang (Image via Shueisha)

Cha-R Underboss Wang, who was looking for the Heil-Ly hideout, came into contact with the Corporal with whom Hinrigh had made the deal. After their conversation, Wang gave him a smile, which was supposedly part of a rumor that anyone who witnessed it would pass away. Later, the Corporal directed Wang and Hinrigh to a location in Tier 3's first-class area. The room was supposed to have no walls in its toilet. If it did have one now, it meant that it was the Heil-Ly family's hideout.

The Corporal knocked on the door and entered the room to see a scared old man. He asked him to come in, given that he had nothing to hide. But when Hinrigh and Wang were about to enter the room, the Corporal had vanished. The old man, too, said that he had nothing to hide three times. With a nen ability seemingly in place, Hinrigh throws a knife at the wall to see if it disappears. However, it didn't lead them to doubt themselves more.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 393

Hinrigh and Wang as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 (Image via Shueisha)

With Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 showing Hisoka having agreed to Hinrigh's proposal, it seems like the conflict between him and the Phantom Troupe will be delayed for now. Meanwhile, the Xi-Yu and Cha-R families, who are now working together, could soon be set to face the Heil-Ly family. With the Corporal having vanished into thin air, we will have to wait until the release of the next chapter to find out who the old man was and learn more about the weird room.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 will be released on November 14, 2022, at 12 am JST.

