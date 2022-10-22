Hunter X Hunter: Where to pick up the manga after the anime?

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is easily one of the most popular shounen manga to be known for its extended hiatuses. The manga series was on a long break after chapter 390, which was published in November 2018. This was due to the continual back problems the mangaka was facing during the illustration of the manga.

Now, after nearly four years, Yoshihiro Togashi has finally decided to come back from hiatus as the next chapter of Hunter x Hunter chapter 391 is set to feature in the 47th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on October 23, 2022. With this announcement, Hunter x Hunter fans have gotten hyped as they look forward to the continuation of the story.

However, some fans are yet to read the chapters that cover the events after the 2011 anime, thus leading them to ask from which chapter they must pick up the manga before the new chapter's release.

Where to pick up the Hunter x Hunter manga after the 2011 anime?

After finishing the 2011 anime, Hunter x Hunter fans can start reading the manga from chapter 339 titled Stilness. Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter has two anime adaptations, one from Nippon Animation in 1999 and another from Madhouse in 2011. However, out of the two of them, the 2011 version is more popular due to having adapted more chapters from the manga.

The 1999 version of the Hunter x Hunter anime only has 62 episodes, which covers till chapter 184 of the manga. However, the 2011 version of the anime has 148 episodes, covering the manga till the end of the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc, which extends till chapter 339 of the manga. Hence, making the Madhouse version of the series the preferred choice for most fans to watch.

Once fans are done with the 2011 version of Hunter x Hunter, they can start reading the manga from chapter 339, which acts as the beginning of the Dark Continent Expedition arc.

What happened last time in the anime?

After the death of Chairman Netero in his battle against Chimera Ant King Meruem in the Chimera Ant arc, the Hunter Association decided to conduct an election to choose a new Chairman. This arc is known as the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc, in which we witness the first appearance of the Zodiacs.

They had gathered to act as the council to conduct the elections, and to everyone's surprise, Ging Freecss, Gon's father, was also a Zodiac member. That's when Leorio returns to the series. He also became a prominent candidate in the Chairman elections after he punched Ging using his Nen ability for being insensitive towards Gon's condition, who was hospitalized after his fight against Chimera Ant Neferpitou.

In the meantime, Killua and his servants worked together to use his sister Alluka's ability to help Gon recover from his injuries. After Gon finally recovered, he met Ging and talked with him at the top of the World Tree. After their meeting, Gon decided to go on his own expedition, bidding farewell to Killua, and headed on a ship to the Dark Continent. This is where the anime ended in episode 148, as fans can read the manga from chapter 339 to go further into the series.

