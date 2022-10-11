Hunter X Hunter manga returns to Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2022

After an extended hiatus of nearly four years, Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is set to return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on October 23, 2022. The manga will receive a simulpub on the very same day in English, on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump.

Subsequently, Viz Media has made all 390 chapters of Hunter x Hunter available to read in English on Shonen Jumo, ahead of the manga's upcoming chapter release.

Additionally, Shueisha has also released the cover that is set to be on the manga's 37th volume, which will be the first volume in four years.

Hunter X Hunter manga is set to make its return to Shonen Jump

While the manga will officially release on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on October 24 in Japan, the difference in time zones will cause the simulpub to release the chapters a day early in most parts of the world.

The manga had previously gone on hiatus multiple times due to Mangaka's continuous health issues, before going on an extended hiatus in November 2018. After Togashi’s health improved, he got back into creating the manga, and subsequently set up a Twitter account where he regularly started giving updates on the same.

Back in May 2022, Togashi even commented on Weekly Shonen Jump magazine about how he had finished the rough drafts for ten chapters, out of which, he had finished making the manuscripts for seven chapters.

This means that we can easily presume the manga to have no breaks or hiatuses in the near future, given the back-up work Togashi has piled up.

Hunter x Hunter manga volume 37 cover unveiled by Shueisha

Shueisha has also unveiled the cover that is set to be on the manga's 37th volume. The manga has 10 chapters (381-390) that have not been compiled into a manga volume, and thus, Volume 37 will feature those chapters. Shueisha published the manga's volume 36 back in October 2018, which was released in North America by Viz Media in August 2019.

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 16, 1998. Since then, the manga has inspired two manga adaptations, one by Nippon Animation from October 1999 to March 2002, and one by Madhouse from October 2011 to September 2014.

Gon, Kurapika, Leorio, and Killua as seen in the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation (Image via Madhouse)

While the second run had 148 episodes, it could only adapt the story up to the manga's 32nd volume. Additionally, two anime films and several original video anime titles were produced by the studio over the course of time. With the manga's imminent return, fans are looking forward to Madhouse resuming the anime, similar to what Studio Pierrot did with Bleach.

