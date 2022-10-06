When is Hunter x Hunter manga coming back? Release date and more explained

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most engaging stories to read through in recent times, especially after Madhouse adapted the manga from 2011 to 2014. After the anime left off with the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc and a few unfinished plot points, fans were excited to read the next part of the story from chapter 340.

However, it seems the story is also unfinished within the manga pages due to several reasons behind Togashi sensei's hiatus. The 36th volume was the last published issue on October 4, 2018. Hence, readers only have one question in mind: When is Hunter x Hunter manga coming back?

The short answer to this is - really soon. Author Yoshihiro Togashi created his own Twitter account in May 2022, updating fans on his progress on the story, alongside his health. Everyone will be pleased to know that the renowned Shounen series will be published this year on November 4, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter is coming back sooner than fans expected, with volume 37 set for release after two years

On September 19, 2022, Shounen Jump Editorial Department's official Twitter account uploaded the following statement regarding the status of the manga:

Volume 37 of "HUNTER x HUNTER" (written by Yoshihiro Togashi/list price 528 yen (tax included)) will be released on Friday, November 4th.

The above statement has been translated into English since the original post was published in Japanese. As mentioned earlier, author Yoshihiro Togashi also created a Twitter account, where he uploads almost daily. His most recent upload showcases his completion of what appears to be chapter 395, alongside cover colors and lines.

The upcoming volume 37 will consist of chapters 381 to 390, which will be officially put into Tankobon and released in Japan. While these ten chapters are nothing new for those who follow the series constantly online, it is a ray of hope for the fans who love to collect hard copies of their favorite manga series.

The release date of the English translations of the hard copies hasn't been made official yet. However, fan translations of these chapters are now available online.

Why does Hunter x Hunter go on hiatus so much?

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for over four years now, which is mainly due to the health problems of the author, Yoshihiro Togashi. He has been updating the community on several setbacks on Twitter, including his back and right hand.

This condition developed due to the impact of severe stress and pressure, which led to a case of lumbago. While fans were not expecting any chapters in the upcoming future, getting ten more chapters and updates of additional pages from the author is truly something to behold.

After chapter 390, Shounen Jump and Togashi sensei will likely continue working on volume 37 until the last page of the ongoing arc gets published.

