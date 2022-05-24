Hunter X Hunter mangaka Yashuhiro Togashi hints at the manga's return with 4 new chapters

Hunter X Hunter fans are ecstatic after learning that author Yoshihiro Togashi has seemingly announced the series’ return from hiatus. The author of the acclaimed manga series posted an image of a chapter draft on Twitter, along with a cryptic message teasing four more issues in production.

Hunter X Hunter has often gone on long hiatuses due to Togashi’s health issues, which include debilitating back pain from his work as a mangaka. This current hiatus has been ongoing since November 2018, which means that nearly three and a half years have passed since fans have seen or heard anything about a new chapter.

Cryptic tweet teases the end of Togashi’s break: Hunter X Hunter to return soon

Togashi’s tweet

As seen above, Togashi’s initial tweet came from an account which looked more like someone's alternate account than that belonging to one of the most acclaimed mangaka in the world. Google translates the tweet to, "4 more episodes for the time being."

While optimistic, fans chose to be cautious after realizing that the account could be fake. However, this idea was later debunked and fans were joyous to know that there was no need for skepticism.

One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata entered the fray with a tweet of his own which made fans ecstatic. The critically acclaimed illustrator said that it was “the person himself” who tweeted the image, seemingly confirming the long-awaited return of Yoshihiro Togashi and Hunter X Hunter.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin HUNTER X HUNTER IS FOR REAL COMING BACK LETS GOOOOOO HUNTER X HUNTER IS FOR REAL COMING BACK LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/0jpLCAvUBu

Fans of Hunter X Hunter are expressing their excitement on Twitter. In fact, anime and manga lovers who do not follow the series are also rejoicing and celebrating the return. As mentioned above, the manga has been on hiatus since November 2018.

The series' prior hiatuses have spanned over many months at a time, because of Togashi’s unpredictable health issues. Unfortunately, Togashi serves as a living example of what overwork in the manga industry can do to the authors of the stories fans so deeply love. Although incredibly talented, even the most talented creators of stories and artwork can overwork themselves easily.

The hiatus chart for the series (Image via r/HiatusCharts)

Togashi has said multiple times before that he does intend to fully finish the series, no matter the cost. However, no fan wants this incredible mind to do so at the cost of their own life like the late Kentaro Miura, author of the critically acclaimed Berserk series.

