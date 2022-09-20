Despite Togashi's health issues, Hunter x Hunter announces new volume release for first time in 4 years

One of the biggest overarching stories in the manga industry from 2022 has been the return of Hunter x Hunter and series author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s return to regular serialization. Unfortunately, the exciting news of Togashi and his series’ return was dwarfed by the information that even with the new precautions, Togashi’s health issues were cropping up.

Nevertheless, Togashi’s work on the acclaimed series has continued, with regular updates coming via his new Twitter account. It now seems that, after months of scripting, Hunter x Hunter is finally ready to release its 37th volume, marking the first official release for the series in over four years by the time of its release.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news on the Hunter x Hunter series.

Hunter x Hunter’s 37th volume releasing on November 4, will likely have current 10 uncompiled chapters

Mujabes 🇲🇽🎶 @DeadlyBlass Think a new HxH volume coming soon Think a new HxH volume coming soon https://t.co/3R4bJ6sMWm

Hunter x Hunter’s status throughout the year so far has been exciting, with fans being given constant updates by Togashi himself on his progress. One of May’s Weekly Shonen Jump issues saw Togashi confirm that rough drafts for 10 chapters were finished, and seven manuscripts of the 10 chapters were also done.

Since this comment, Togashi has continued posting to his Twitter account to update fans with teases about the progress of each issue. While fans don’t know when the chapters will debut, this latest announcement of a new volume for the series has many suspecting a December return to serialization, given the volume’s November 4 release date.

The series currently has 10 chapters ranging from 381-390, which have not yet been published in a compiled volume. As a result, many fans suspect that these 10 issues will be the only ones in the upcoming volume, with Togashi’s latest chapters being published sometime after.

Crooz 🖤 @croooozin Some ppl are confused about HxH volume 37



This volume isn’t gonna have the new chapters. It’s only gonna have chapters 381-390 from 2018 because they haven’t been put into volume format yet. There will also be fixes to the art and additional pages which is exciting Some ppl are confused about HxH volume 37This volume isn’t gonna have the new chapters. It’s only gonna have chapters 381-390 from 2018 because they haven’t been put into volume format yet. There will also be fixes to the art and additional pages which is exciting https://t.co/OfpddCg39a

The manga’s last hiatus began in November 2018 and is still technically ongoing despite Togashi’s confirmed return to work on the series. Assuming the next-released chapter comes after the 37th volume, the series will have officially gone more than four years without a new chapter. With the 36th volume having been released in October 2018, the 37th’s November release already marks over four years without a new compilation book.

While fans are excited about the series’ return, many are fearful for Togashi’s physical health as he continues to work on the series. Previous reports from earlier in the year regarding his worsening condition had many crying out for discontinuing work on the series to protect his health.

With the continued progress since then, however, it would seem Togashi has found a system that allows him to work on the series while maintaining his health.

Be sure to keep up with all Hunter x Hunter manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far