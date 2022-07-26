Hunter x Hunter creator Togashi shares major update on first 20 chapters

One of Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's tweets has given the community something to celebrate recently announced a break in order to focus on his health.

Togashi sensei has been uploading tweets every now and then to give the fan base some idea with regards to what they can expect in the near future. His tweets have always been cryptic and in most cases, the characters in the rough sketches aren’t distinct enough to identify.

However, one of his latest tweets gave its fanbase a lot to talk about. Let’s take a look at how the Hunter x Hunter community reacted to Togashi sensei’s latest revelation.

Hunter x Hunter: Togashi sensei’s latest tweet gives fans a rough idea of how many chapters they can expect

The fan base is constantly monitoring Togashi sensei's Twitter account since he has started uploading a few rough sketches and drafts of his ongoing work.The translated version of his tweet says:

“For the time being, 10 episodes of person pen insertion are completed. There may be a fix! We will continue to advance the manuscript for the next 10 episodes. At the same time, we will inform you of the progress of 10 episodes of pen insertion completion.”

This seemed quite confusing to the entire Hunter x Hunter community but there was a fan in the comments section who clarified the information, leading fans to celebrated since there are 20 chapters in the works. Here’s what the fan tweeted:

sandman @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: About characters, I've finished the inking process over pencil drawing for 10 chapters! There may be some fixes, though. I'll continue drawing my manuscripts for the next 10 chapters. Plus, I'll announce how inking whole chapter is proceeding. I have tons of drafts @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: About characters, I've finished the inking process over pencil drawing for 10 chapters! There may be some fixes, though. I'll continue drawing my manuscripts for the next 10 chapters. Plus, I'll announce how inking whole chapter is proceeding. I have tons of drafts😋

According to this translation, about 10 chapters are as good as done. Therefore, when the manga returns, fans can expect at least 10 chapters on a weekly basis. The mangaka also mentioned that he would continue to draw the next 10 chapters as well, and that he has a ton of drafts.

While it might take some time for the manga to return, fans are relieved to know that the next 20 chapters will be released at some point.

Togashi sensei could very well be covering an entire story arc when the manga returns. Hunter x Hunter fans have been anxiously waiting for solid news with respect to Togashi sensei's progress. It seems the fanbase is grateful for the progress, and they've asked Togashi sensei to take care of his health as well.

Fans are always on the lookout for news regarding the upcoming chapters because it has been a while since a new chapter was released. The manga and anime community is slowly understanding the health risk that this industry poses and are being understanding about the fact that Togashi sensei needed a break.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

