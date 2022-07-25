Nostalgia takes over Twitter as Hunter x Hunter mangaka brings Kurapika back after four years

The Hunter x Hunter community almost broke down in tears when it was announced earlier in May that the shounen series will be making a return after a hiatus of four years.

While there is yet to be any official confirmation as to when the chapters will resume publication, many in the community feel that it will be sometime later this year.

To further fuel fan excitement, Yoshihiro Togashi’s official Twitter handle posted a rough sketch of one of the series' protagonists, Kurapika, thereby sending fans down a trip through memory lane.

Fans were evoked with a deep sense of nostalgia at the sight of the character, and the Hunter x Hunter community were nothing less than ecstatic at the very thought of the series making a return.

The manga and anime have been hailed as one of the best shounen series ever made. With the mangaka finally back on the drawing board, the community can finally find out what the future has in store for Gon and his friends.

Hunter x Hunter community is losing it over the latest Kurapika sketch

The first announcement about Hunter x Hunter’s return happened through an anonymous Twitter post that uploaded a manga draft. Though the account was purported to have belonged to the mangaka himself, there were a lot of questions regarding its authenticity.

A short while later, another notorious manga author, Yusuke Murata, followed the Twitter account and posted a message stating:

“We’re told this is from its person himself.”

With this announcement, fans realized that the series will finally be making its return. Murata is the author behind One-Punch Man, who, much like Togashi, is a part of the Shueisha family.

With the recent tease of the Kurapika sketch, the community is finding it quite hard to contain themselves, and they have flocked to the comments section of the original tweet to show their love and excitement towards Togashi.

Most mangakas who go on hiatus primarily suffer from health issues, as they often have to partake in labor-intensive processes like keeping up with deadlines every week.

Togashi has personally suffered from back issues for a very long time now, and now that the series is making a return, fans are hoping that it does not go back to being called "Hiatus x Hiatus."

