Hunter x Hunter creator Togashi breaks the internet with Kurapika's return

The mangaka of the critically acclaimed Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, has been stirring up fans on Twitter as he periodically posts rough sketches of his work. His post today left the internet in splits as, after a well-deserved and long hiatus, fans got a glimpse of Kurapika in continuation of his role in the manga.

While there was a lot of confusion when Togashi's tweets seemed to spring up randomly in the month of May, it wasn't until the illustrator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, confirmed the account's authenticity that the fans seemed to go berserk.

Fans lose it on Twitter after getting a glimpse of Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Twitter reaction

Nowadays, if one scrolls through Togashi's Twitter profile, one will encounter several rough drafts of his manuscript. However, this did not stop fans from debating what the legendary mangaka meant when he posted this.

Speculations never cease when it comes to anime, as fans will debate over apparent scribbles and form their own theories. This tweet is probably the only picture where the mangaka's motives are somewhat picturable. Within the first two hours of tweeting this sketch of Kurapika, Togashi got 350 thousand likes and was trending at #1 in the United States.

While other tweets contain images of very rough drafts in the early stages of panel art, this whole image of Kurapika has startled the community. They can finally hope for their favorite characters' slow and steady return, starting with Kurapika!

What Kurapika's return might lead to in Hunter x Hunter

After Kurapika left to exact revenge from the Phantom Troupe for his clan, his face-off with Uvogin, the 11th strongest member of the Phantom Troupe, left him in unchartered territory. Fans also began to speculate on the role of the Dark Continent in Kurapika's future.

Unfortunately, after the fight, Kurapika did not have any major encounters with the members of Phantom Troupe, which begs the question, will Kurapika finally leave his bodyguard lifestyle to chase vengeance? What will Kurapika face when Hunter x Hunter finally comes back? For better or worse, speculation never stops when the hype catches on.

One may even say that Togashi's Twitter activities are an effort for him to stay relevant after being absent from the manga scene for a long time, but a lot of fans believe Togashi doesn't really care and just wants to share parts of his manuscript without spoiling a lot for the fans.

Togashi's brilliant method of journaling

Togashi may or may not care about the reach and popularity of his new Twitter profile, but one would admit that this method of journaling his manuscript on Twitter is an absolute genius.

Togashi's tweets have had an unforgettable impact on the audience of Hunter x Hunter, only posting what he wanted to document in the future. His hiatus really brought up the hype to new levels. Togashi's immense creative mindset is primarily why so many people look up to him as a legendary mangaka.

Fans worldwide eagerly await to catch a few glimpses of Togashi's manuscript, which will determine the return of one of the best Shounen manga of all time.

