Mappa releases Chainsaw Man anime’s main trailer, additional cast, and surprising opening and ending themes

Mappa released a new trailer for Chainsaw Man anime on the studio's official YouTube channel on September 19, 2022.

Additionally, the trailer also featured the opening theme for the first cour of the anime. The website posted a list of ending themes and additional music used in the anime. The anime will premiere on October 12, 2022, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Mappa casts Kenjiro Tsuda in Chainsaw Man anime, reveals 12 different ending themes alongside a new trailer

The main Chainsaw Man anime trailer is 1 minute and 32 seconds long and features Himeno, Kishibe, Kobeni, and Arai alongside the four main characters. It devotes considerable time to establishing the general dispositions of each character and ends with a fight scene accompanied by the opening track of the anime, Kenshi Yonezu’s KICK BACK.

Additional cast list

Himeno's team (Image via Studio Mappa)

Apart from the previously disclosed voice actors for Denji, Makima, Power, and Aki, the website now lists Shiori Izawa (Shiri in Durarara!!) as Pochita, Karin Takahashi (Suika in Dr. Stone) as Kobeni, and Taku Yashiro (Vulcan in Fire Force) as Hirokazu Arai.

Popular voice actors Mariya Ise (Killua in Hunter X Hunter, Ray in The Promised Neverland) and Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kai Chisaki in My Hero Academia) will portray the characters Himeno and Kishibe, respectively.

An unusual choice for ending themes

The website lists 12 ending themes, likely one for each episode of the first cour. In chronological order, they are:

Chu, diversity by Ano Fight Song by Eve Deep down by Aimer Cerebral Rendezvous by Kanaria In the Backroom by Syudou Violence by Queen Bee Remaining lives by I wish it was midnight all the time. First death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure tablet by TOOBOE CHAINSAW BLOOD by Vaundy DOGLAND by PEOPLE 1 200 million Centimeters of Blade Length by Maximum the Hormone

Broadcasting details

Chainsaw Man broadcasting details confirmation (Image via Studio Mappa)

Chainsaw Man anime will be broadcast every Wednesday from October 12, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu in Japan. The website states that Amazon Prime Video will be airing the episode an hour after the TV broadcast. Other platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, will be airing the episode at 1 am JST on the following day.

Even if Crunchyroll manages to air Chainsaw Man at the same time as Amazon Prime Video, it will still be Tuesday for most of the world. Readers can look forward to a detailed list of release dates and times for different time zones as soon as any news of a simulcast is confirmed.

