Hunter X Hunter celebrates manga's return with an upcoming promotional video and artwork

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is set to celebrate its manga's return with a color page in Weekly Shonen Jump's 47th issue on October 24, 2022. The 47th issue of the magazine is set to feature the manga's return to its pages nearly four years after its hiatus began in November 2018.

Hunter x Hunter TV Anime will also be publishing a special promotional video set to be distributed through Shonen Jump's YouTube Channel on October 28, 2022. The PV is set to feature the series' iconic duo and protagonists, Gon and Killua.

Hunter X Hunter set to celebrate its manga's return with color page

With he Hunter x Hunter manga set to return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and subsequent simulpub to Viz Media's Shonen Jump, the series is set to celebrate its return to the magazine on October 24, 2022.

Based on sources, the 47th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will feature Akane Banashi in the Lead Color Page. Meanwhile, both Hunter x Hunter and Undead Unluck are set to receive a color page each, with Undead Unluck's page count to be increased to 23 pages in the 47th issue.

Akane Banshi, Hunter x Huner, and Undead Unluck (Image via Shueisha, Madhouse)

The same was announced through Weekly Shonen Jump issue 46, which itself had a cover featuring Sakamoto Days. Given how Akane Banshi had a color page in issue 46, but will feature on the lead cover in issue 47, HxH fans can hope for a color page of the series in the next Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

Hunter x Hunter Anime will release a special promotional video

According to the reputed Twitter page @WSJ_manga, Hunter x Hunter TV Anime will be publishing a special 'Gon & Killua' promotional video on October 28, 2022, on Shonen Jump's YouTube Channel.

Additional details about the same haven't been revealed to the public, given how the announcement mentions TV Anime. However, fans of the series believe that the promotional video will be about the anime's imminent comeback.

Gon and Killua as seen in the 2011 anime (Image via Madhouse)

However, that seems highly unlikely, given how there is not enough manga content available for the anime to keep releasing episodes if the rumors were to be true.

What can we expect from the promotional video?

With the announcement saying TV Anime, we can assume that the promotional video will be produced by Madhouse. As for the content of the promotional video itself, we can presume it to be a compilation of Gon and Killua, as fans hope for the return of Gon and Killua's voice actors, Megumi Han and Mariya Ise, respectively.

Hopefully, we will soon get to know more about the special PV.

