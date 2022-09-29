Shueisha announces Rurouni Kenshin, Mashle, Jigokuraku, and more for Jump Studio Neo at Jump Festa 2023

A couple of hours ago, the list of series that will be featured in the Jump Festa 2023 was released. The aforementioned festival is one of the biggest events in the anime and manga industry. In this ceremony, the workers of Shueisha released the most awaited news about their upcoming projects in different stages.

The Jump Festa 2023 will give fans the chance to learn more about the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin anime series that is being produced. They will also receive news concerning long-awaited series like Mashle, Jigokuraku, Blue Exorcist, and much more in the stages created for these series. Continue reading to learn more about the event and the releases that will be announced during it.

Undead Unluck, World Trigger, and many more stages announced for Jump Festa 2023

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks JUMP FESTA 2023

New Stage "Jump Studio NEO"



1. UNDEAD UNLUCK

2. ME & ROBOCO

3. MASHLE

4. YOZAKURA FAMILY

5. AYAKASHI TRIANGLE

6. JIGOKURAKU

7. RON KAMONOHASHI

8. DOSANKO GAL

9. MATO SEIHEI NO SLAVE

10. BLUE EXORCIST

11. MORIARTY THE PATRIOT

12. WORLD TRIGGER

13. RUROUNI KENSHIN JUMP FESTA 2023New Stage "Jump Studio NEO"1. UNDEAD UNLUCK2. ME & ROBOCO3. MASHLE4. YOZAKURA FAMILY5. AYAKASHI TRIANGLE6. JIGOKURAKU7. RON KAMONOHASHI8. DOSANKO GAL9. MATO SEIHEI NO SLAVE10. BLUE EXORCIST11. MORIARTY THE PATRIOT12. WORLD TRIGGER13. RUROUNI KENSHIN https://t.co/wp5QBzarcr

The much-anticipated Jump Festa 2023 will take place this coming December 17th and 18th, 2022 in Japan. International fans will have the chance to watch the coverage of the most important announcements online. The event will contain many stages where fans will be able to see trailers, art pieces, and much more relating to Shueisha’s upcoming shows.

The most anticipated stages include Rurouni Kenshin, Mashle, Blue Exorcist, Ayakashi Triangle, and Jigokuraku. Fans of these franchises have been waiting for a long time to receive information about the upcoming adaptations of their favorite manga series. It is still unknown what these stages of Jump Festa 2023 will offer fans, but the anime community is already hyped about it.

A scene from the Rurouni Kenshin trailer (Image via Studio Lidenfilms)

Many of the series mentioned above already had the chance to show fans their latest trailers and advancements, like Rurouni Kenshin. Fans were able to see the new trailer for this upcoming adaptation during this year's Aniplex Fest a couple of days ago. It is likely that by the time Jump Festa comes around, the series will already have an established release date.

However, there are many series that have not released any kind of trailer or information about any projects in the last couple of weeks. These franchises will likely use the festival to give announcements of new anime adaptations or sequels to their series.

Final thoughts

Mash as seen in the trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jump Festa 2023 is only a couple of months away from commencing. For many anime fans, this is the most important event of the year, due to the massive number of news, trailers, and announcements that Shueisha gives fans during this time.

Now that so many highly anticipated series have been confirmed to have a stage in this event, the hype for the festival has increased tenfold. Sadly, we will have to wait a few more weeks until more information about the ceremony and what it will bring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far