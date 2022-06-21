New Dragon Ball Super series in the making, confirms Shueisha producer

Fans of Dragon Ball Super will finally be happy as it was revealed in this month’s V Jump magazine that a new series is being produced right now. So, in this article, we will talk about what we know about the new series and what fans can expect.

Since Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power ended, fans had been wondering if this amazing series will ever return to our screens. Since the end of that arc, they have had a few great movies to satisfy the desire for more content, but they still held on to their hopes for a new anime season; now it looks like their prayers have been answered.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super fans will rejoice with the return of their favorite series

What happened with the Dragon Ball Super anime?

Goku and his friends have many more adventures ahead of them (Image credit: Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball Z was a major influence in many of our childhoods and teenage years. The show kept gaining fans years after it ended, and it is one of the most iconic series in the industry even to this day. Fans were elated when the new movie was announced years after the show’s finale.

When the news of a new manga and anime were released, fans could not contain their excitement for the fresh content. Dragon Ball Super gave us amazing new stories and interactions between old and new fan favorite characters. But it unfortunately ended after the Tournament of Power arc.

The manga adaptation of the series is still running to this day, so fans were expecting news about a retelling of the adventures Goku and his friends lived through in the anime. After a long wait, this dream is finally a reality.

What do we know about the new series?

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Room Head, Akio Iyoku confirms that a new DBS project is already in the works! Full Translation of the specific QnA posted in this month’s V Jump! Dragon Ball Room Head, Akio Iyoku confirms that a new DBS project is already in the works! Full Translation of the specific QnA posted in this month’s V Jump! https://t.co/4vNpu2oDxq

As mentioned at the start of the article, this month’s edition of the V Jump magazine contains an interview with Dragon Ball’s Room Head, Akio Iyoku, which raised one of the most relevant concerns — what is next for the franchise after the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Akio spoke about the importance of the franchise to the world and made it clear that the most recent movie in the franchise is something that is being made with the entire fan base in mind. By the time they were done with that project, a new one was already in the works.

It is not known what this new project could be, but there have been rumors about a new anime series that follows the events of the manga. More information is expected to be released soon.

What could happen in this new adaptation?

Moro may be one of the most intimidating villains to come out of Dragon Ball in recent years.

The first series finished right after the end of the Tournament of Power. The anime series adapted this concept first and arrived at the Tournament arc before the manga. The series took a break after that and released new movies that are referenced in the manga, but which do not adapt any of the new arcs.

Since the end of the anime, the manga has had two amazing arcs that could be adapted in this new iteration of the series. The first one would be the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga which tells the story of Moro. A planet destroyer that sustained his body for centuries by eating entire galaxies.

The second arc that is currently running is the Granolah the Survivor, an amazing arc that gives further insight into the life of Bardock and the meaning of the Saiyan Pride. Fans could also see the perfected Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s new form, the Ultra Ego.

Whatever happens, Dragon Ball Super fans can be certain this new series will be filled with exciting and iconic moments that every follower of the show will enjoy. As more news comes about this new project, we will be sure to let you know.

