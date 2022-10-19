Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen go on breaks the week Hunter x Hunter is supposed to return

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover and Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen are both set to go on break the week Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter will return to Weekly Shonen Jump, nearly four years after the manga announced its indefinite hiatus.

Hunter x Hunter is set to return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, October 24, 2022, in the 47th issue of the magazine. This chapter will also receive a simulpub on Viz Media's Shonen Jump at the same time, causing its release date to be October 23 in most parts of the world due to varied time zones.

Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen go on breaks while Hunter x Hunter returns

Reportedly, both Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen will be on a break in the 47th issue and will resume from the 48th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. This means that both Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen will return from their breaks on October 30, 2022.

In the meantime, Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter will return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a color page on October 23, 2022. This was announced by the 47th issue's preview in the 46th issue of the magazine.

Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Akane Banshi and Undead Unluck (Image via Shueisha)

Based on the preview, the 47th issue will feature Akane Banshi on the Lead Cover Page, with Undead Unluck set to have a color page and an increased page count.

Hunter X Hunter manga returns to Weekly Shonen Jump after four years

Yoshihiro Togashi's manga last released its chapter 390 in November 2018, and since then, it has been on an extended hiatus due to manga author's health issues.

So, after his health improved, he got back into working on Hunter X Hunter. He also set up a Twitter account through which he regularly updates fans on his progress, building the hype around the series.

In his latest tweet, he updated fans that he had completed the work on chapter 396, and the corrections for chapter 397 were done. Meanwhile, chapters 398-400 are still under way. Togashi had previously commented on finishing the drafts for ten chapters, so through his tweets, it can be confirmed that he is almost done with the work till chapter 400.

This means fans can expect the Hunter x Hunter manga to be on a weekly run for at least the next ten weeks unless a break is announced.

Shueisha unveils Hunter x Hunter volume 37 cover

Now that Hunter x Hunter is set to resume in Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha has decided to compile the previously uncompiled chapters (381-390) of the manga into Volume 37, which will be released on November 4, 2022.

Along with the announcement, Shueisha has also unveiled the cover for the upcoming volume, which features mafia boss Morena Prudo.

Poll : 0 votes