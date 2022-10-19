Black Clover: Asta, Yuno, and Noelle's current Magic Knight Ranks, Explained

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover, similar to several other shounen anime, has protagonists who are a part of an organization. In Black Clover's case, the protagonists, Asta, Yuno, and Noelle, are all part of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights. The Magic Knights are members of the nine squads in the kingdom, all of whom are tasked with protecting the country from any internal or external conflict.

The conflicts could range from minor robberies to invasions by a foreign nation, all of which add up to the merits of the Magic Knights, for which they are granted stars in recognition for their work. When a Magic Knight accumulates a set number of stars through merit, they are promoted to a higher rank.

Black Clover: What are Asta, Yuno, and Noelle's current Magic Knight Ranks?

What are the Magic Knight Ranks?

Wizard King Julius Novachrono (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wizard King is the highest-ranked Magic Knight in Black Clover, who leads the Magic Knights. He is followed by four other ranks of Magic Knights, out of which the Grand Magic Knight is a rank with no class distinctions. Meanwhile, the other three ranks are divided by five classes, each of which ranks from first to fifth, with the first being the highest and fifth being the lowest:

Wizard King Grand Magic Knight Senior Magic Knight Intermediate Magic Knight Junior Magic Knight

All Magic Knights in Black Clover start from the Fifth Class Junior Magic Knight rank and can get promoted all the way to Wizard King if they accumulate enough merit and stars during their tenure.

Asta

Asta as seen in Black Clover movie teaser (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta is a 1st Class Senior Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom and is part of the Black Bulls Squad. He became a Magic Knight, at the age of 15, and became a 1st Class Senior Magic Knight after turning 18. He was promoted during a Special, Extra-Ordinary Merit Awardance Ceremony, 15 months after the events surrounding the Dark Triad and Spade Kingdom.

While the captains themselves believe that Asta should have been promoted to the Grand Magic Knight rank after his display of power against Lucifero, the events surrounding the Devil Trial may have caused Asta to be ranked lower.

Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuno Grinberryall is a Grand Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom and is the Vice-Captain of the Golden Dawn Squad. Similar to Asta, he too joined the Magic Knights aged 15, and climbed up the ranks in three years to become the youngest ever Magic Knight to attain the Grand Magic Knight rank. This achievement was previously held by Azure Deer Squad Captain, Rill Boismortier.

During the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, Yuno receives another grimoire, which allows him to use Star Magic with his already existing Four-Leaf Clover grimoire's Wind Magic affinity. His dual mana affinity quickly made him stronger, allowing him to take out a group of high-ranking devils instantly. While the extent of powers is yet to be shown, he, too, was a vital part of the Spade Kingdom raid, as he took out Zenon and Beelzebub.

Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover's Noelle Silva is a 3rd Class Junior Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom and is part of the Black Bulls Squad. Surprisingly, unlike Asta and Yuno, she hasn't been promoted to a higher rank since her previous promotion.

However, there is some ambiguity surrounding her rank, considering that she could have been promoted to a higher rank in the same ceremony in which Yuno was promoted to a Grand Magic Knight. The only issue is that Yuki Tabata is yet to reveal her Magic Knight Rank after the 18-month time-skip.

Given how Noelle is a royal and the younger sister of Silver Eagles captain Nozel Silva, the chances of her contributions during the Spade Kingdom raid being disregarded are quite low. Thus, Noelle may have been promoted, but the same may not have been revealed in the manga.

