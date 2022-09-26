Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Geto still alive? Mystery ending explained

How is Geto still alive? This is something that Jujutsu Kaisen anime-only fans have been wondering about ever since the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released in theaters. While Suguru Geto acted as the anime's antagonist, the prequel movie's ending contradicts his seemingly alive status.

The ending of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 sees Suguru Geto getting mortally wounded after he lost against Yuta and Rika. This was when Gojo arrived and seemingly had his final conversation with his old friend, as he intended to kill him.

The movie didn't really show that Gojo dealt the final blow to Geto. Thus, fans were led to believe that Gojo must have spared him, leading to his appearance in the anime. So, did Gojo spare Geto, or did Geto somehow come back to life?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Geto still alive?

Suguru Geto in the prequel movie (Image via MAPPA)

Contradicting to what we see in the anime, Suguru Geto is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. While it wasn't shown in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it was confirmed in the manga that Gojo did kill his old friend. When Gojo encountered Geto after he lost against Yuta, Geto revealed how he was unwilling to give up on his ideals. Thus, Gojo believed that killing him was the right decision, rather than handing him over to Jujutsu Tech.

So, the reason why we can see Geto in the anime is that his body has been implanted by the brain of an ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku, who acquired Geto's body after Gojo killed him. This made Kenjaku the real antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, all while he led people to believe that Geto had come back to life.

Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

But Gojo could sense that the Geto he encountered was not real and thus questioned him on the same. This was when Kenjaku decided to come forward and reveal his true identity. He explained that it was a cursed technique through which he could switch bodies by switching brains. This ability also allows Kenjaku to acquire the innate abilities of the body he possesses, thus allowing him to use Geto's cursed manipulation.

After killing Geto, Gojo chose not to take his body to Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Tech. As the body wasn't disposed of properly, Kenjaku was able to obtain Geto's body. It was also revealed that Kenjaku had been taking over bodies for centuries, including the ancestral Noritoshi Kamo, allowing him to create the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings.

Kenjaku revealing how he obtained Geto's body (Image via VIZ Media)

Later in the manga, it was revealed that Kenjaku had previously possessed Itadori Yuji's mom, possibly around the time of his birth. This nudged the possibility of Kenjaku and Sukuna working together, as Kenjaku may have been trying to make the perfect vessel for Sukuna, due to which Yuji possesses superhuman strength.

What is Kenjaku's goal?

Contradicting Geto's hate for humans and the need to eliminate as many non-sorcerers as possible, Kenjaku believes that humans should be preserved. His goal was to evolve as many people as possible into sorcerers and unite them into one consciousness. While his end goal hasn't been revealed yet, it will likely become apparent soon.

