How Kenjaku unlocked the true potential of Geto's Uzumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 showed why Kenjaku has been around for so long. Fans of the series were already aware of his formidable power, but after episode 22, powerful would be an understatement. Not only that, his current vessel, Geto, was strong enough to begin with.

In the recent episode, Kenjaku released Geto's strongest technique, Maximum: Uzumaki. However, from the last it was used, this time was different, of course, and carried much more destructive power. Essentially, he managed to unlock the full potential of the technique, and here's how.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Geto unlocks Uzumaki at full power

Suguru Geto and then, Kenjaku used the former's ace technique, Maximum: Uzumaki. Geto used it against Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the movie's climatic battle, which decided his fate. Kenjaku then used it in episode 22 of the anime against Kasumi Miwa during the Shibuya Incident's conclusion.

Yet, there is a significant difference between the two times it was used. It was a lot more powerful when Kenjaku used it in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22, firstly with his mastery of Jujutsu but mainly due to a certain addition - Mahito.

Incorporating the Cursed Spirit's power into Maximum: Uzumaki unleashed its true potential. This explains the extremely destructive effect it had the second time around.

Suguru Geto's Maximum: Uzumaki

Suguru Geto's Maximum: Uzumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Maximum: Uzumaki was first seen when Suguru Geto invaded Jujutsu High in pursuit of Yuta. He wanted to extract and take control of the Queen of Curses, Rika. Following an intense battle with the boy, he decided it was time to show his trump card.

This maximum technique of Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation combines a huge number of collected curses into one powerful attack. It concentrates all its powers into a single sphere that bears massive destructive power when unleashed.

Kenjaku's Maximum: Uzumaki

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

Following Mahito's battle with Yuji and Todo before Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22, the former found himself severely weakened and desperately trying to escape. This is when Kenjaku arrives at the scene, absorbing Mahito into a small black orb that he then ingests. To conclude the battle with the other arriving sorcerers, Kenjaku chose to use Maximum: Uzumaki.

This time around, it was boosted by Mahito's power. Cursed Spirit Manipulation also allows the user to extract a curse's innate technique, allowing him/her to keep the techniques for one-time use. He extracted Idle Transfiguration and thanks to Mahito, the technique was powered multiple times over, as evident by the damage it caused.

In Conclusion

Geto's body fighting back against Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto and Kenjaku are different individuals sharing the same body. Geto's passing allowed Kenjaku to take over his body and with it, his memories, identity, and techniques. From a certain viewpoint, Geto's body was capable of greater feats, given Kenjaku's vast knowledge and experience.

His existing techniques have also been heavily bolstered by the Cursed Energy flowing through his body. His trump card, Maximum: Uzumaki, was inherently a powerful move meant to act as a finisher. Kenjaku adding Mahito's power to it in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 made it all the more powerful and unlocked its full potential, thereby taking an already formidable move to the next level.