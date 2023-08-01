Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Geto inherit Toji Fushiguro’s cursed spirit? Explained

Geto Suguru is a major character of Jujutsu Kaisen but how he acquired Toji Fushiguro's cursed spirit still remains a mystery. Toji Fushiguro has been a fan-favorite character ever since his debut in the Hidden Inventory arc especially due to his design and demeanor.

One of the major points of Fushiguro’s design was the curse that he carried around his torso that had the ability to act as an inventory and store objects. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, Geto was unable to absorb the inventory curse via his curse technique.

But he was shown using it later in the story when he used it to store his weapons during his fight against Yuta Okkotsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why was Geto unable to absorb Fushiguro’s Cursed Spirit before?

Fushiguro vs Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 just aired on July 27, 2018, and has gained universal praise as one of the most well-directed episodes in the whole series. The episode opened with Toji Fushiguro declaring Satoru Gojo’s defeat at his hands.

As a response, a fight between Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro broke out. The fight had Geto summoning curse after curse and hurling them at Toji Fushiguro in hopes of defeating him.

The pace of the fight slowed down soon after Toji Fushiguro defeated most of Geto’s curses and then both of them entered a conversation. During the conversation, Fushiguro revealed the condition that left him without any cursed energy but in return enhanced his body to a superhuman level.

Fushiguro went on to explain how having no cursed energy made him invisible to jujutsu sorcerers and how carrying cursed tools for his job would negate his invisibility.

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro then explained that he kept a cursed spirit around him that stored his cursed tools inside it and kept the spirit inside his stomach to stay invisible to jujutsu sorcerers. The fight then continued with Geto using more of his curses and Fushiguro making quick work of them.

Geto then strategically used one of his special curses to distract Toji Fushiguro, he then swiftly activated his cursed technique, Curse Spirit Manipulation. He hoped to absorb Fushiguro’s inventory curse in order to lock down Fushiguro’s inventory and eventually defeat him.

But the technique failed as soon as the inventory-cursed spirit touched Geto’s hand. Toji then made swift work of Geto and recovered Riko Amanai’s body.

Geto’s technique, Cursed Spirit Manipulation, allowed him to control cursed spirits after absorbing them. The only reason that Suguro Geto was unable to absorb Fushiguro’s Cursed Spirit was because his technique only worked on free curses and Fushiguro had a master-servant pact with his cursed spirit.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto taming Toji Fushiguro's Cursed Spirit

Toji's cursed spirit crawling toward Geto (Image via MAPPA)

The cursed spirit was later seen crawling toward Geto after Toji Fushiguro’s eventual demise. The cursed spirit crawled up to Suguru Geto and uttered "Mommy, hug me." Toji Fushiguro's demise ended the master-servant pact between him and the cursed spirit and allowed it to enter a new pact.

The exact reason behind the cursed spirit choosing Suguru Geto as its master is unknown.

But it can be speculated that the spirit chose Geto due to him trying to absorb it beforehand as well as due to his curse technique.

The curse later made its appearance during the happenings of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where it was already tamed by Geto.

Geto vs Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Geto used the inventory cursed spirit to pull out the cursed tools in his fight against Yuta Okkotsu. But the cursed spirit hasn’t made any appearances since Geto’s defeat towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It is speculated that the cursed spirit was exorcised by Yuta Okkotsu.

In conclusion, Toji Fushiguro had a really big impact on both the special-grade sorcerers. Their encounter ended in a disaster that left Gojo with a blessing in the form of Megumi and Geto with a curse in the form of his cursed spirit.

