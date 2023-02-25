Jujutsu Kaisen hints at Yuta Okkotsu returning to copy a new Cursed Technique

Despite Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Yuta Okkotsu still being absent in the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for the series, fans are incredibly excited about the upcoming chapter. Fans witnessed Yuji Itadori not only stand up after taking a massive blow from Sukuna, but also have enough strength left to fight and overpower the King of Curses himself.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans also saw Sukuna bite off Hana Kurusu’s arm before tossing her to the side. It’s currently unknown if this will affect her ability to open the Prison Realm or not, but chances are it will. If this proves true, the story is left with no reasonable way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm.

However, this severing of Hana Kurusu’s arm may actually be the setup for Yuta Okkotsu’s return which series author and illustrator Gege Akutami was waiting for. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Jujutsu Kaisen is hinting at Yuta Okkotsu returning to copy a new Cursed Technique with Rika.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s emphasis on Hana’s arm being severed, not swallowed, by Sukuna sets up Yuta Okkotsu’s return

Yousra @ii_yousra_ii #JJK214 #JJKSpoilers

/

/

// Gege after making hana lose an arm, further mutilating yuji, hinting at megumi's awareness, and agonising his readers in the process

// Gege after making hana lose an arm, further mutilating yuji, hinting at megumi's awareness, and agonising his readers in the process #JJK214 #JJKSpoilers//// Gege after making hana lose an arm, further mutilating yuji, hinting at megumi's awareness, and agonising his readers in the process https://t.co/j75itoD1U8

With the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans showing Hana Kurusu’s arm being left abandoned, fans couldn’t help but wonder if this was a sign of things to come. After all, the last time fans saw Yuta Okkotsu, he had Rika swallow Uro Takako's discarded severed arm in order to copy and gain use of her own Cursed Technique.

That opportunity also came about due to unexpected interference from a third party, which created a situation that Yuta took advantage of to gain a new Cursed Technique. Gaining Takako’s Cursed Technique also proved integral to him winning the three-way battle between the two of them and Ryu Ishigori.

Likewise, with the current biggest situation in Jujutsu Kaisen being Sukuna’s third-party interference in the plans to free Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu is seemingly set up for a return. The fact that Hana Kurusu’s arm is mysteriously left lying on the rooftop as Yuji and Sukuna begin their fight further suggests his reappearance and copying of Hana Kurusu and Angel’s Cursed Techniques.

As a result of this likely development, Yuji Itadori and his allies are now given an alternate means of freeing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. With Hana Kurusu and Angel in mortal danger, this would be a thrilling addition to the series. Likewise, it may also mark the unfortunate deaths of both Hana Kurusu and Angel.

However, the impact of their death will lessen to a remarkable degree if Yuta Okkotsu is able to copy and use their Cursed Techniques in future Jujutsu Kaisen issues. While the remaining impact will undoubtedly make itself clear in the near future of the series, the immediate concern of freeing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm is at least taken care of.

That being said, this is all purely speculative, despite the apparent foreshadowing of Gege Akutami for Yuta’s return in recent issues. While still speculative, the evidence is certainly pointing towards the triumphant return of Jujutsu Kaisen’s prodigal son, Yuta Okkotsu.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes