Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers and raw scans: Megumi tries to resurface as Yuji vs Sukuna begins

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 returns after a week-long break and the spoilers for the chapter are shocking to the readers. Mangaka Gege Akutami manages to surprise the readers once again with Hana’s fate, and a long-standing theory about Yuji is proven true.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna, in Megumi’s body, had sent Yuji flying through several buildings. Angel then used purification on the Curse, but he was not affected and tricked Hana into coming closer. As she tried to hug Megumi, whom she believed to be returning, Sukuna tried to swallow her whole. According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is titled “Fearsome Womb part-6.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 raw scans show that Megumi’s urge to protect Yuji helps the boy in his battle against Sukuna

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 begins with Sukuna fatally injuring Hana and throwing her body off the roof. Yuji, who had regained consciousness and is relatively unharmed, watched this scene and is horrified. He jumps onto the roof to confront Sukuna, who is annoyed to see him alive. The boy charges at Sukuna with a shocking amount of raw power, which puzzles the King of Curses.

Yuji throws a bolder at his adversary, leading Sukuna to exclaim that Kenjaku has been creating “creepy things”, indicating that he is aware of the boy’s parentage. Yuji asks why Curses must always cause misery for others. Sukuna uses Cleave on Yuji, but the boy is enraged by the Curse’s arrogance and blatant disregard for humans.

Sukuna counter-questions why weak ones like Yuji can’t seem to die, seeing that he keeps moving forward despite Cleave slashing at his body. Sukuna wonders how Yuji can be so strong but soon realizes that something has gone wrong when his fingers freeze and Yuji manages to hit him square in the face. He realizes that Megumi has managed to cause his Curse Energy output to decline.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers confirm the belief that Yuji has gained the use of some of Sukuna’s Cursed Energy which remained as residue from his possession. It is unclear if Yuji has access to a Cursed Technique, although it seems unlikely at the moment. Some also believe that Yuji does not have any Cursed Energy at all, and this is his sheer physical power courtesy of being a Death Painting.

If the spoilers are correct, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 also marks the return of Megumi’s consciousness. By decreasing his body’s Cursed Energy output, Megumi has greatly lessened the diving factor between Yuji and the Curse. Given that Megumi himself is nowhere near sturdy enough and his power came from his Cursed Technique, his body should be no match for Yuji without his usually expansive amount of Cursed Energy.

It remains uncertain from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers whether Megumi required time to get used to the possession before fighting back, or if it was the fact that Yuji Itadori was in danger that triggered his consciousness into asserting some control over his body. Yuji, on the other hand, has decided to beat Sukuna out of Megumi, and it remains to be seen whether his concern for Megumi’s well-being proves to be a handicap in this battle.

