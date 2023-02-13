Is Yuji Itadori dead in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213?

With the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 on Sunday, February 12, horrified fans saw their worst fears confirmed, with Sukuna indeed having taken over Megumi’s body. Even worse, they saw protagonist Yuji Itadori get launched through several buildings following a punch from Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 then showed the young fighter seemingly down for the count, bloody, bruised, and completely unresponsive. While his status has been neither confirmed nor denied as of this article’s writing, many fans are anticipating him to be dead from the attack for a number of reasons.

However, with nothing confirmed as of yet, they shouldn’t believe this is the case given Yuji’s role in the series and some of his early characterizations from a physical perspective. Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not Yuji Itadori is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213.

Yuji’s role as protagonist, natural physical strength likely to play into his survival after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213

Is Yuji Itadori dead?

Although unconfirmed as of the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213, Yuji Itadori is most likely not dead following the attack Sukuna made on him in the issue. Considering his role as the protagonist, logic would dictate that he isn’t dead yet despite the injuries he’s suffered. There’s also the fact that Yuji’s natural physical strength is said to be much higher than that of a normal human’s.

Considering these two factors, it seems much more likely than not that Yuji Itadori is not dead yet. However, his status is currently undisclosed, so fans have no way of knowing for sure one way or the other. That being said, there is a lot more evidence in support of his having survived the attack than his having died from it.

With that in mind, the real concern following Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 is what Yuji’s fate in the jujutsu world is, now that he no longer has Sukuna’s Cursed Energy at his disposal. Both offensively and defensively, Yuji has found himself completely neutered as a sorcerer, essentially a pre-Culling Game Maki who lacks the training needed to compensate, which she had and still has.

Simply put, Yuji cannot realistically keep up in the jujutsu world where several powerful people with Cursed Energy and Cursed Techniques want to kill him. This would be a different story if he had either of his own, but all of the Cursed Energy he had used in the series thus far was borrowed from Sukuna.

Sukuna’s punch in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 served as a wake-up call to this reality for both Yuji himself and fans reading along. Without Cursed Energy or a Cursed Technique of his own, Yuji is simply at too big of a combat disadvantage to have a realistic chance of surviving. He may not have lost his life yet, but he is certainly not out of mortal danger at this point in the series.

In summation

As of the latest issue, protagonist Yuji Itadori is almost certainly not dead. Beyond the reasons mentioned above, there’s also the narrative purpose of Yuji’s death if this were to occur. Were author and illustrator Gege Akutami to kill his protagonist, he’d surely make it a more horrifying and gruesome affair, also using it to traumatize more characters than just Megumi Fushiguro.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news for Jujutsu Kaisen and more as 2023 progresses.

