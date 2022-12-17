Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release dates and character designs for Gojo, Geto and Toji revealed in Jump Festa 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage kickstarted Jump Festa 2023 Day 1, as the event gave the audience a taste of things to come. The attending panel members announced the release date for the much-awaited second season of the anime and revealed the character designs for the main characters from the Hidden Inventory arc, which will be adapted in the first half of season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage celebrates the release of manga volume 21 at Jump Festa 2023

Major season 2 reveals

The Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Super Stage began with an interactive skit, where Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo seemed to face off against the cursed spirit Mahito. The skit introduced the panel members for the event- Junya Enoki, the voice actor for Yuji Itadori, Yuichi Nakamura, who voices Satoru Gojo and Nobunaga Shimazaki, the voice behind Mahito.

The panel was led by Enoki, and one of the first major announcements made was the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Although a specific date is yet to be revealed by the studio, the event confirmed that season 2 will begin airing in July 2023, making it a part of the Summer 2023 lineup.

The next season 2 reveal made during the Jump Festa 2023 event was the character designs for the main cast of the Gojo’s Past arc, including Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieri in their Jujutsu High uniforms. Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro’s character designs were also revealed, although the voice cast for the two new characters remains a mystery.

Nakamura provided some insight into how he has portrayed the change in Gojo’s character over the ten years that separate the first and second halves of season 2, implying that the voice acting for the first half of the upcoming season has already been completed.

Announcements concerning the manga and prequel movie

The Jump Festa 2023 event further announced the release of volume 21 of the manga and revealed a short clip celebrating the same. The panel members also discussed the promotional event, which took over 13 digital billboards around Shibuya and Hachiko Square, depicting scenes from the ongoing Culling Game arc.

The Jump Super Stage also announced that the success of the prequel movie is being celebrated by the opening of a special Jujutsu Kaisen 0 exhibition at Matsuya Ginza in March 2023.

The event ended with the panel members reading a letter from mangaka Gege Akutami, who thanked readers for following the series and suggested that the story will reach its conclusion in about a year, although the phrasing makes it unclear if he is referring to the Culling Game or the story as a whole.

