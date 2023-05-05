Every main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Gojo's Past arc

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. This season will adapt the Gojo's Past arc from the manga, aka the Hidden Inventory or Premature Death arc. The story happens in the year 2006 when Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru were still students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Together, they are assigned a crucial mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen as curse user groups conspire against them.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers will get a deeper look into the pasts of the main characters as well as the challenges they faced during their time at Jujutsu High. This will provide a fresh perspective on the characters and the events that shaped them, offering insights into their motivations, abilities, and personal struggles.

Delving into the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 who will be seen in Gojo's Past arc

1. Satoru Gojo

As one of the most powerful sorcerers in the world, Satoru Gojo takes center stage in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. In this arc, Gojo will be seen as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, showcasing his growth and development as a sorcerer. The Gojo's Past arc will also explore Gojo's friendship with Suguru Geto and the events that eventually drive them apart.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers will see Gojo's fierce determination and unwavering commitment to his mission. His extraordinary abilities will be on full display as he battles against powerful enemies and faces unexpected challenges. The Gojo's Past arc will thus provide a deeper understanding of his character and the events that shaped him into the sorcerer he is today.

2. Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto is another main character in Gojo's Past arc, and his story is equally compelling. As a fellow second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Geto's friendship with Gojo is a major focus of the season. The arc will explore Geto's struggles with his identity and purpose as a sorcerer, as well as his descent into darkness.

Fans will witness Geto's journey as he grapples with his beliefs and the world of Jujutsu sorcery. Moreover, his character development is a critical aspect of Gojo's Past arc, so will be drawn into his story as he makes decisions that will forever change the course of his life.

3. Riko Amanai

alvin @alvinlaurentt Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.



I can't wait to see how beautiful MAPPA gonna animate the Aquarium scene. Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.I can't wait to see how beautiful MAPPA gonna animate the Aquarium scene. https://t.co/6jp4NKwQoR

Riko Amanai is the Star Plasma Vessel, a key figure at the center of Gojo's Past arc. Her character will introduce an element of innocence and vulnerability to the story as she finds herself caught in a dangerous power struggle between various factions. The mission to escort Riko to Master Tengen serves as the primary catalyst for the events of the season, placing her at the heart of the narrative.

Over the course of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Riko's character will undergo significant development as she faces the harsh realities of the Jujutsu world and confronts the weight of her own destiny. Her interactions with the other main characters will challenge their beliefs and values as they strive to protect her from the numerous threats that surround her. Moreover, Riko Amanai's character will add depth and complexity to Gojo's Past arc, further enriching the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

4. Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro is a notorious figure within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, who is known for being the Sorcerer Killer. His introduction in Gojo's Past arc will bring a new level of suspense and tension to the story, as his lethal skills and cunning tactics present a formidable challenge to the main characters.

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 progresses, viewers will learn more about Toji's past, his motivations, and his connection to some of the other main characters. His actions will have far-reaching consequences, shaping the narrative and influencing the decisions made by those around him. Toji Fushiguro's character will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the events of Gojo's Past arc and the broader world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

5. Yuki Tsukumo

PridefulSin @ReignOfPride I just love the anime design for Yuki Tsukumo from Jujutsu Kaisen I just love the anime design for Yuki Tsukumo from Jujutsu Kaisen https://t.co/rM21yDWTES

Yuki Tsukumo is a mysterious sorcerer who plays a pivotal role in Gojo's Past arc. Her enigmatic nature and unique perspective on the world of Jujutsu sorcery will intrigue viewers and contribute to the overall suspense of the season. Yuki Tsukumo's character will challenge the beliefs and values of the other main characters, forcing them to question their own motivations and actions.

As the season unfolds, Yuki's true intentions and motivations will be revealed, adding an unexpected twist to the story. Her character will captivate viewers as they try to piece together her connection to the events unfolding in Gojo's Past arc.

6. Master Tengen

OTAQUEST @otaquest #JujutsuKaisen145



otaquest.com/jujutsu-kaisen… Who is Master Tengen? What's Getwo's name? What is going on in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? #JumpTime Who is Master Tengen? What's Getwo's name? What is going on in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? #JumpTime #JujutsuKaisen145 otaquest.com/jujutsu-kaisen… https://t.co/1d7YKQM7Ki

Master Tengen is an ancient and powerful sorcerer who plays a crucial role in Gojo's Past arc. As the protector of the Jujutsu world, Master Tengen tasks Gojo and Geto with the mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel. His character represents the immense responsibility and authority that come with being a high-ranking sorcerer in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Though not directly involved in the action, Master Tengen's presence looms large over the story of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The mission to escort Star Plasma Vessel to him serves as the catalyst for the events of the arc and the subsequent evolution of the main characters. His enigmatic nature and the high stakes surrounding his role in the story will thus add a layer of complexity to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

