Will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 change Suguru Geto's voice actor Takahiro Sakurai? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to release later this year and the manga in its final arc, all eyes are seemingly on author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s series. Fans are incredibly excited for the future of both the anime and the manga series, and truly can’t wait to see both continue.

However, the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 brings with it an unfortunate elephant in the room in the form of voice actor Takahiro Sakurai. As Sakurai continues to be recast in several other anime projects due to a previously reported marriage scandal, fans are curious if they can expect to hear Sakurai as Geto in the upcoming second season.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will change Suguru Geto’s voice actor from Takahiro Sakurai.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to feature Sakurai as Geto still, but likely as his last performance in the role

Following the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s release date at Anime Japan 2023, excitement for the upcoming sequel season is at an all-time high. Unfortunately, this has also led to renewed interest in Suguru Geto’s voice actor Takahiro Sakurai, and more specifically a renewed interest in his extramarital affairs.

In October 2022, it was revealed that Sakurai had been involved in a 10-year-long extramarital affair with a broadcast writer for his P.S. Genki Desu: Takahiro radio show. The show unexpectedly halted production on October 24, 2022, with the Shukan Bunshun news magazine breaking their report on the matter just two days later.

The broadcast writer was allegedly under the impression from Sakurai that the two were intending to marry one another. Likewise, it was revealed that the writer never knew that Sakurai was married until September 2022. In other words, neither of Sakurai’s partners knew of the other during the time of the extramarital affair.

The following months saw Sakurai lose and be replaced in several anime roles, such as Haruaki Kurama in the original TV anime AYAKA. He was also absent from conventions in Fall 2022 through Winter 2023. This includes a noticeable absence from the Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage at Jump Festa ‘23, which is the in-house convention for Shueisha, who publishes the series’ manga.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 adaptation team had their hands tied by the time the news initially broke. With the season set to heavily feature Suguru Geto as a central character, it was simply too late to replace him as Geto’s voice in the upcoming second season. However, there’s now essentially no job security for Sakurai beyond the second season.

In summation

Despite no official announcement on the matter being made, it seems as though Sakurai will continue voicing Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This is most likely due to it having been far too late in the production process for the season to recast Sakurai in the role. However, it is widely believed but not yet officially confirmed that Sakurai will be replaced in the role following the airing of the second season.

