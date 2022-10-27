Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai admits to 10-year long affair, anime community responds

In a shocking development, Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai confessed to a 10-year-long extramarital affair with a broadcast writer. Sakurai was married to a former voice actress for almost 20 years.

However, he kept the marriage under wraps until finally disclosing it in September 2022. Neither partner knew of the other until now. The confession went viral, with Sakurai's affiliated agency in disbelief.

The anime community is stunned by Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai's confession

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai admits having 10 years of affair. The Seiyuu is highly known for voicing Reigen, Rohan, Giyuu, Suzaku, Griffith n many more Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai admits having 10 years of affair. The Seiyuu is highly known for voicing Reigen, Rohan, Giyuu, Suzaku, Griffith n many more https://t.co/88Hn7yqQMi

Takahiro Sakurai hosted the radio program P.S. I’m Fine. Takahiro (P.S.元気です。孝宏 P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro) for around 9 years. On October 24, 2022, Sakurai unexpectedly halted the program's productions, thus ending its 9-year-long run. Soon after, an apology was issued on the Twitter account of the radio show.

The lady in question, called "A-ko," was a broadcast writer working with Sakurai. While they were together, the pair discussed tying the knot. However, before recording the final episode, A-ko discovered the truth that Sakurai was already married to someone else for a long time. After hearing this, A-ko had to be rushed to the hospital.

The tweet read:

"We apologize for the abrupt end of the program. It was thanks to everyone who supported us that we were able to continue the program for over 9 years. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the staff and everyone involved. I'm really thankful to you."

tctc顧問 @ToastCrust the most striking thing about the Takahiro Sakurai cheating situation is how absolutely premeditated and carefully executed it was. Dude strung this lady along for TEN YEARS taking advantage of the fact that his line of work has reasons for hiding one's relationship status the most striking thing about the Takahiro Sakurai cheating situation is how absolutely premeditated and carefully executed it was. Dude strung this lady along for TEN YEARS taking advantage of the fact that his line of work has reasons for hiding one's relationship status

hatena @705point8 and what’s worse is that he hid the fact that he was married to the woman he was cheating on with and acted like THEY might get married? this is so messed up sae’s va (sakurai takahiro) was cheating on his wife for TEN YEARS with another woman…and what’s worse is that he hid the fact that he was married to the woman he was cheating on with and acted like THEY might get married? this is so messed up sae’s va (sakurai takahiro) was cheating on his wife for TEN YEARS with another woman… 😐 and what’s worse is that he hid the fact that he was married to the woman he was cheating on with and acted like THEY might get married? this is so messed up

Takahiro Sakurai confirmed that he had been in a relationship with A-ko for ten years and affirmed that she was unaware of his marriage. Sources say that he has revealed the truth to his wife, and the couple is discussing the situation.

Sakurai's affiliated agency, Intention, claimed they were unaware of his marriage and that A-ko would now retire as a broadcast writer. On the other end, nothing has been revealed or stated from the wife of the voice actor.

girl kisser D-5 @catnagumo takahiro sakurai was cheating on his wife for 10 YEARS?!??! takahiro sakurai was cheating on his wife for 10 YEARS?!??!

helia @denjictrl reigen’s english VA is an absolute ass but now i find out that takahiro sakurai has been cheating on his wife for 10 years, and the woman he was cheating with didn’t even know he was married and is now hospitalized bc of the shock reigen’s english VA is an absolute ass but now i find out that takahiro sakurai has been cheating on his wife for 10 years, and the woman he was cheating with didn’t even know he was married and is now hospitalized bc of the shock

Sakurai has admitted his regret about the whole situation. He has promised to do whatever it takes to make it up to the fans. It is unclear in which direction the voice actor's career will head now.

~𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙞~ @FAAAAAAAAANI_



The one who he was cheating with didn't even know he's married (for 10 years)

Heard she's now hospitalized. Apparently Takahiro Sakurai, Voice actor of Kira, Reigen, Getou and many other admitted of having a secret affair for 10 years.The one who he was cheating with didn't even know he's married (for 10 years)Heard she's now hospitalized. Apparently Takahiro Sakurai, Voice actor of Kira, Reigen, Getou and many other admitted of having a secret affair for 10 years. The one who he was cheating with didn't even know he's married (for 10 years) 💀💀Heard she's now hospitalized. https://t.co/3Wz743YUtr

✨꧁𖦹`•.不🈲️你.•´𖦹꧂✨️ @sennennoai What a disappointment Just learned that takahiro sakurai was married for 20yrs, but cheated on his wife for 1/2 of those yrs with the gf and the gf didn't even know he's married until his marriage news broke recently. Like him being married isn't the problem, but the cheating.What a disappointment Just learned that takahiro sakurai was married for 20yrs, but cheated on his wife for 1/2 of those yrs with the gf and the gf didn't even know he's married until his marriage news broke recently. Like him being married isn't the problem, but the cheating. 😔 What a disappointment

Fans were dismayed after hearing the news and took to social media to express their feelings. In Japan, the phrase "Seiyu kotai" (Change the voice actor) was trending on Twitter due to this revelation.

Andrea • Vänsterluder @FeoUltima Takahiro Sakurai spending the past 10 years cheating on his wife of 20 years with his script-writer sure is something.



The marriage itself seems to have been an arranged marriage, which doesn't speak well for that practice either.



Just wow, all of this is a mess. Takahiro Sakurai spending the past 10 years cheating on his wife of 20 years with his script-writer sure is something.The marriage itself seems to have been an arranged marriage, which doesn't speak well for that practice either.Just wow, all of this is a mess.

Sakurai voiced Rohan Kishibe in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Griffith in Berserk. He was also the voice behind Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer, Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, Avan in Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Reigen Arataka in Mob Psycho 100, and Sasori in Naruto.

Takahiro Sakurai has also voiced Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass, Dragon Shiryu in Saint Seiya, Tentomon in Digimon, Meme Oshino in the Monogatari series, and many more.

In the past, English voice actor, Vic Mignogna, was removed as Rohan's voice, and Landon McDonald was roped in for the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVAs. This happened after several allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior surfaced against Mignogna.

