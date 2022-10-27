Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai admits to 10-year long affair, anime community responds

In a shocking development, Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai confessed to a 10-year-long extramarital affair with a broadcast writer. Sakurai was married to a former voice actress for almost 20 years.
However, he kept the marriage under wraps until finally disclosing it in September 2022. Neither partner knew of the other until now. The confession went viral, with Sakurai's affiliated agency in disbelief.
The anime community is stunned by Berserk voice actor Takahiro Sakurai's confession
Takahiro Sakurai hosted the radio program P.S. I’m Fine. Takahiro (P.S.元気です。孝宏 P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro) for around 9 years. On October 24, 2022, Sakurai unexpectedly halted the program's productions, thus ending its 9-year-long run. Soon after, an apology was issued on the Twitter account of the radio show.
The lady in question, called "A-ko," was a broadcast writer working with Sakurai. While they were together, the pair discussed tying the knot. However, before recording the final episode, A-ko discovered the truth that Sakurai was already married to someone else for a long time. After hearing this, A-ko had to be rushed to the hospital.
The tweet read:
"We apologize for the abrupt end of the program. It was thanks to everyone who supported us that we were able to continue the program for over 9 years. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the staff and everyone involved. I'm really thankful to you."
Takahiro Sakurai confirmed that he had been in a relationship with A-ko for ten years and affirmed that she was unaware of his marriage. Sources say that he has revealed the truth to his wife, and the couple is discussing the situation.
Sakurai's affiliated agency, Intention, claimed they were unaware of his marriage and that A-ko would now retire as a broadcast writer. On the other end, nothing has been revealed or stated from the wife of the voice actor.
Sakurai has admitted his regret about the whole situation. He has promised to do whatever it takes to make it up to the fans. It is unclear in which direction the voice actor's career will head now.
Fans were dismayed after hearing the news and took to social media to express their feelings. In Japan, the phrase "Seiyu kotai" (Change the voice actor) was trending on Twitter due to this revelation.
Sakurai voiced Rohan Kishibe in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Griffith in Berserk. He was also the voice behind Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer, Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, Avan in Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Reigen Arataka in Mob Psycho 100, and Sasori in Naruto.
Takahiro Sakurai has also voiced Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass, Dragon Shiryu in Saint Seiya, Tentomon in Digimon, Meme Oshino in the Monogatari series, and many more.
In the past, English voice actor, Vic Mignogna, was removed as Rohan's voice, and Landon McDonald was roped in for the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVAs. This happened after several allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior surfaced against Mignogna.