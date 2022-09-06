5 best character interactions in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the latest fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga and anime franchise. With more than fifty of the most beloved anime characters of the past 35 years on the roster, everything from fighting style to dialog has become important.

One of the unique aspects of the game is its focus on flashy displays and flawlessly recreated manga panel moments. In many cases, gameplay takes a back seat to killer moments from the franchise. Some of these big moments are edge cases that new fans might not know how to activate, but they'll love finding them.

5 coolest character interaction moments in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features new characters and new gameplay details. The unique battle system occasionally moves the standard fighting game systems aside to make way for a huge fan-favorite moment.

5) Jonathan vs DIO

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features characters from centuries apart, but Jonathan would recognize that face anywhere. After killing Dio Brando in his lifetime, he's shocked to see the vampire back to face him again.

Part 3 Dio appears courtesy of Jonathan's body, so the clash between the old rivals is powerful. Jonathan's shock at the face of his old enemy and his triumph if he wins are fun details that couldn't happen in the anime.

4) Zeppeli vs Caesar

A battle of ancestors through time inspires some mixed feelings. While Will A. Zepelli seems thrilled to test this stranger's limits, Caesar is furious to meet another man with his surname.

Caesar All-Staraccuses his opponent of using a fake name, though Will isn't bothered. The clash of generations is one of many details that make JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R fun for longtime fans.

3) Josuke's Counter Taunt

JoJo fans know that no one in their right mind should ever insult the unique hairstyle of Josuke Higashikata. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R offers a gameplay reason why that particular insult is a bad idea.

Josuke has a taunt that functions as a counter. If the enemy attacks, every character will fire off a unique insult about his hair. As a result, Josuke will become briefly invincible. It's a hilarious reference, and it even renders one of Rohan's Safety Lock moves unusable to further the Part IV callback.

2) New Stage Hazards

Almost every stage in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features a unique hazard that players can be knocked into. The original game, however, featured several weird problems with the system.

Many of the stage hazards involve one of the playable characters, which could lead to inexplicable cases of doubling. However, the HD remake fully fixes this issue, turning off stage hazards where a character involved is already in the fight. This is a small change, but it could completely change the meta of certain stages.

1) Jotaro and DIO's Great Heat Attack

DIO's ultimate attack is easily the most iconic technique in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. The Road Roller drop typically destroys whoever it lands on, but Jotaro does have a way around it.

In a reference to the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro can use his own time-stop power to fight Dio's Road Roller. This vastly reduces the damage dealt by DIO's super, but it also stands as one of the most dynamic moments of animation in the game.

