JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R tier guide - 5 best characters in the fighter

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the hotly anticipated re-release of the hit 2013 fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga franchise. In stark contrast to most anime fighters, the game perfectly mirrors its source material, from its stellar fight scenes to its incomprehensible systems.

The unique 3D fighter features an active-time dodge, a character-specific Stand system, and a bizarre cinematic taunt mechanic. It really brings the manga's signature absurdity to life.

Like any fighting game, JoJo ASB's best characters rise to the top tier in the game. From inexplicable Stand powers to sheer physical dominance, these characters are incredible in action.

Note: This list is based on personal preference and tournament viability. Personal taste may vary, and no true "best character" can be objectively determined in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Narancia Ghirga, DIO, and 3 other top-tier picks in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

With over 50 manga mainstays to choose from, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R players have a lot of characters to try out.

Listed below are some of the most powerful options to master for players who want an anime-level of combat proficiency.

1) Gyro Zeppeli

Pros:

Huge, yet mobile

Multiple extremely solid pokes

Long meterless combos both against and away from the wall

Great at close and long range

Cons:

Insane levels of resource management

Pickups are necessary to unlock the full moveset.

Big target

Can run out of steel balls, leading to a fairly long cooldown

Gyro Zeppeli is Johnny's mentor in JoJo Part 7. He's one of two mounted characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, which means he can summon a horse at the push of a button.

Gyro's primary mode of attack is his steel balls, which work as a stellar projectile option to keep pressure on an opponent. When mounted, he's agile, and his normals are massive.

There's no wrong way to play Gyro in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R . Having to keep up with balls, meter, and corpse parts can make him difficult to use. However, players can play Keep Away at the start of a match and pick up the parts to unlock his full potential and win the day.

2) Narancia Ghirga

Pros:

Projectile normals make him unique and dangerous

Can claim priority over anything that isn't invincible

Fast in movement and attack speed

Small enough to evade

Builds meter fast

Capable of punishing almost anything and comboing off of any punish

Cons:

Most of his attacks can be dodged with correct timing

Can be tough to break through a good player's guard

Easily juggled

Consistent combos grant the enemy plenty of meter

Some of his best tools need meter

Narancia's Stand is called Aerosmith. It is a toy fighter plane with real guns and bombs. His tech in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is built like a third-person shooter hidden away in the fighting game.

Narancia excels at mid-range, dropping bombs and consistently firing bullets downrange. He is one of the only characters in a fighting game that can use a projectile to combo off of an anti-air.

The biggest drawback of playing Narancia is the opponent's ability to consistently juke his gunfire. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will need to throw the bomb with intelligence and be ready to use his block-string to avoid being smashed by a rushdown.

3) Guido Mista

Pros:

Big gun damage without meter

Tremendous gun damage with meter

Stand-enhanced bullet combos build meter fast

Solid OTG combos allow for shocking combo variety

Projectiles are fast and unpredictable, making them nearly unreactable

Cons:

Extremely complicated and difficult to master

Mid-tier for anyone who hasn't put in the hours it'll take to learn set-ups

Must reload frequently, leaving him vulnerable

Guido Mista requires a ton of work to master in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Players must set up Six Bullets appropriately to use Guido's key ricochet mechanic, and that won't come naturally.

Guido basically has one key loop (dash -> 5L -> 5H -> 236L), which he has to use consistently to set up for his big damage. If the setup succeeds, however, he will have created a cage of bullets that will leave foes riddled with holes.

4) DIO

Pros:

Gigantic combos with immense damage

Huge mixups with The World

Hilariously powerful against the back wall

Can heal himself with a command grab

Great normals with Stand on

Great evasion with Stand off

Rare combo breaker option at the cost of some meter

Cons:

Extremely low health

Combos can be difficult to master

Easy to hit

DIO, part-three DIO to be clear, is the kind of all-or-nothing character that many fans fall in love with. A great DIO player in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R can win in two or three combos. And they need to because every mistake could end the match.

Like in the anime, DIO demands nothing less than perfection from his player. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will need to lab out some great combos and master their block strings to get DIO ready.

However, if players can learn his wall bounce combo and the follow-ups to his Stand Rush consistently, DIO will become a killer. Just be ready to lose a lot before he reaches full power.

5) Diavolo

Pros:

Best normals in the game

Best counter in the game

Best buffs in the game

Enormous damage without meter

Tremendous comeback potential

Basically zoner-proof

100% lethal from beginning to end

Cons:

Low health

Slow meter build

An ill-timed counter can be fatal

Must be mastered

The villain of Part 5 might be the single strongest character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. There's almost nothing a good Diavolo player can't defeat.

Diavolo has great mixups, immense damage, blinding speed, and a Stand that turns him into a second amazing fighter. Players need to learn the game's mechanics like the back of their hand before they can play him at 100%. However, once they do, he's godlike.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a hugely unique fighter. Players should get into the anime action and see which character catches their eye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh