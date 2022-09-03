JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R tier guide - 5 best characters in the fighter

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the hotly anticipated re-release of the hit 2013 fighting game adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga franchise. In stark contrast to most anime fighters, the game perfectly mirrors its source material, from its stellar fight scenes to its incomprehensible systems.
The unique 3D fighter features an active-time dodge, a character-specific Stand system, and a bizarre cinematic taunt mechanic. It really brings the manga's signature absurdity to life.
Like any fighting game, JoJo ASB's best characters rise to the top tier in the game. From inexplicable Stand powers to sheer physical dominance, these characters are incredible in action.
Note: This list is based on personal preference and tournament viability. Personal taste may vary, and no true "best character" can be objectively determined in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.
Narancia Ghirga, DIO, and 3 other top-tier picks in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
With over 50 manga mainstays to choose from, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R players have a lot of characters to try out.
Listed below are some of the most powerful options to master for players who want an anime-level of combat proficiency.
1) Gyro Zeppeli
Pros:
- Huge, yet mobile
- Multiple extremely solid pokes
- Long meterless combos both against and away from the wall
- Great at close and long range
Cons:
- Insane levels of resource management
- Pickups are necessary to unlock the full moveset.
- Big target
- Can run out of steel balls, leading to a fairly long cooldown
Gyro Zeppeli is Johnny's mentor in JoJo Part 7. He's one of two mounted characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, which means he can summon a horse at the push of a button.
Gyro's primary mode of attack is his steel balls, which work as a stellar projectile option to keep pressure on an opponent. When mounted, he's agile, and his normals are massive.
There's no wrong way to play Gyro in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R . Having to keep up with balls, meter, and corpse parts can make him difficult to use. However, players can play Keep Away at the start of a match and pick up the parts to unlock his full potential and win the day.
2) Narancia Ghirga
Pros:
- Projectile normals make him unique and dangerous
- Can claim priority over anything that isn't invincible
- Fast in movement and attack speed
- Small enough to evade
- Builds meter fast
- Capable of punishing almost anything and comboing off of any punish
Cons:
- Most of his attacks can be dodged with correct timing
- Can be tough to break through a good player's guard
- Easily juggled
- Consistent combos grant the enemy plenty of meter
- Some of his best tools need meter
Narancia's Stand is called Aerosmith. It is a toy fighter plane with real guns and bombs. His tech in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is built like a third-person shooter hidden away in the fighting game.
Narancia excels at mid-range, dropping bombs and consistently firing bullets downrange. He is one of the only characters in a fighting game that can use a projectile to combo off of an anti-air.
The biggest drawback of playing Narancia is the opponent's ability to consistently juke his gunfire. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will need to throw the bomb with intelligence and be ready to use his block-string to avoid being smashed by a rushdown.
3) Guido Mista
Pros:
- Big gun damage without meter
- Tremendous gun damage with meter
- Stand-enhanced bullet combos build meter fast
- Solid OTG combos allow for shocking combo variety
- Projectiles are fast and unpredictable, making them nearly unreactable
Cons:
- Extremely complicated and difficult to master
- Mid-tier for anyone who hasn't put in the hours it'll take to learn set-ups
- Must reload frequently, leaving him vulnerable
Guido Mista requires a ton of work to master in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Players must set up Six Bullets appropriately to use Guido's key ricochet mechanic, and that won't come naturally.
Guido basically has one key loop (dash -> 5L -> 5H -> 236L), which he has to use consistently to set up for his big damage. If the setup succeeds, however, he will have created a cage of bullets that will leave foes riddled with holes.
4) DIO
Pros:
- Gigantic combos with immense damage
- Huge mixups with The World
- Hilariously powerful against the back wall
- Can heal himself with a command grab
- Great normals with Stand on
- Great evasion with Stand off
- Rare combo breaker option at the cost of some meter
Cons:
- Extremely low health
- Combos can be difficult to master
- Easy to hit
DIO, part-three DIO to be clear, is the kind of all-or-nothing character that many fans fall in love with. A great DIO player in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R can win in two or three combos. And they need to because every mistake could end the match.
Like in the anime, DIO demands nothing less than perfection from his player. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will need to lab out some great combos and master their block strings to get DIO ready.
However, if players can learn his wall bounce combo and the follow-ups to his Stand Rush consistently, DIO will become a killer. Just be ready to lose a lot before he reaches full power.
5) Diavolo
Pros:
- Best normals in the game
- Best counter in the game
- Best buffs in the game
- Enormous damage without meter
- Tremendous comeback potential
- Basically zoner-proof
- 100% lethal from beginning to end
Cons:
- Low health
- Slow meter build
- An ill-timed counter can be fatal
- Must be mastered
The villain of Part 5 might be the single strongest character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. There's almost nothing a good Diavolo player can't defeat.
Diavolo has great mixups, immense damage, blinding speed, and a Stand that turns him into a second amazing fighter. Players need to learn the game's mechanics like the back of their hand before they can play him at 100%. However, once they do, he's godlike.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a hugely unique fighter. Players should get into the anime action and see which character catches their eye.