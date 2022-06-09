10 most powerful villains in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures anime, ranked

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is one of the most well-known manga and anime series of our time. This is a unique series that combines high fashion, action and a little bit of comedy as well. One of the most common discussions among fans is understanding the overall strength of the characters and ranking them.

One of the best ways to rank the villains is by analyzing their Stands and assessing its effectiveness on the battlefield. Let’s take a look at some of the strongest villains in the first six parts that have been animated so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the sixth part, Stone Ocean.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Some of the strongest villains featured in the first six parts

10) Masazo Kinoto

Cheap Trick (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

This character was briefly introduced in Diamond is Unbreakable and the reason he’s on this list is because of his Stand, which happens to be the real villain. This Stand, known as Cheap Trick, has caused a ton of trouble for Kishibe Rohan as well. This Stand attaches itself to the back of the person who sees it. If the user looks at their own back, they will be killed instantly. It is near impossible to get rid of it as well. If someone else looks at the current host’s back, it detaches itself and clings on to the new host after killing the previous host.

9) Akira Otoishi

Akira Otoishi (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

This is another character who was introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable and is a minor character in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan as well. His Stand, Red Hot Chili Pepper, and is capable of outpacing Crazy Diamond as well. The strength of this Stand depends on the amount of electricity around it which can be utilized for its attacks. This Stand also allows Akira Otoishi to pass through electrical systems. The only way to defeat this character is by forcing the Stand to deplete all the electricity that has been absorbed.

8) Risotto Nero

Risotto Nero (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Risotto Nero was introduced in Golden Wind and was the leader of Squadra Esecuzioni. His Stand, Metallica, is quite powerful and is capable of killing people with ease. This Stand has the ability to produce a strong magnetic field and manipulate it as well. Nero has enough skill in being able to manipulate the iron in the enemy’s body, such that it forms sharp objects and kills the person from the inside. He can also manipulate the iron present in the ground and in the air as well.

7) Carne

Notorious BIG (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Carne was a character who was introduced in Golden Wind and barely received any screen time. However, the reason he’s on this list is because of his Stand, Notorious B.I.G. This Stand is activated after the user’s death. Upon activation, it slowly eats away the flesh of the person that touches the remains of the user. The reason why this is tough to deal with is because it consumes Stand energy along with human flesh at the same time. Since it can absorb Stand energy, it is immune to Stand attacks as well, making it extremely difficult to deal with.

6) Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice with his Stand, Cream (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Vanilla Ice was an antagonist who was introduced in Stardust Crusaders. He has an impressive Stand called Cream. The reason why this Stand is powerful is because of the fact that it has the ability to turn itself into a portal to a void-like dimension. Anything and anybody other than the user that gets caught in its path disintegrates completely. When the Stand is in this void dimension, it cannot be detected or traced. The drawback, however, is that Vanilla Ice cannot see when he’s in the dimension and needs to peek every now and then, leaving him vulnerable.

5) Yoshikage Kira

Yoshikage Kira and Killer Queen (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Yoshikage Kira was the antagonist introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable and his Stand caused a ton of problems for those fighting him. Killer Queen has decent speed, but it cannot be compared to the likes of Star Platinum or Crazy Diamond. However, it has the ability to touch anything, or anyone, and turn it into a bomb that he can detonate at any given time. Sheer Heart Attack is a bomb that has a good range and can withstand countless blows from Star Platinum. It is extremely durable and seeks out the warmest object in the vicinity.

4) Dio

Dio Brando (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Dio is considered to be the best villain, and most fans even consider him to be the best character in the entire series. Dio’s Stand was called The World and its speed was comparable to that of Star Platinum’s. The reason why this Stand is so good is because it allows Dio to stop time whenever he wishes to. While he could only stop time for a few seconds, he managed to stop time for about 9 seconds and this time period would have increased if he wasn’t defeated.

3) Diavolo

Diavolo (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Diavolo was the antagonist who was introduced in Golden Wind. This character has a powerful Stand called Crimson King and it has the ability to manipulate time. It has the ability to erase a small time frame and while doing that, Diavolo is the only one who is conscious and no one else is able to perceive what happens in that time frame. Diavolo cannot attack in this state, but he makes use of it by getting into a spot that would allow him to deal the finishing blow. The epitaph allows the user to look into the future and predict movements during a fight as well.

2) Kars

Kars (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Kars is the strongest among Pillar Men and his goal was to evolve and seek the Red Stone of Aja. He is ridiculously strong and near indestructible, while boasting a level of intelligence that not many people have. He has the ability to transform any part of his body into a part belonging to any organism in the world.

He is also the creator of the Stone Mask, and studied the untapped potential of the Pillar Men. He is immortal and nearly indestructible, since he is a self-sustaining being. In his ultimate form, Kars can use Hamon, whose intensity is comparable to the sun’s. His Stand, Whitesnake Ultimate, is an enhanced version of the Whitesnake, which can extract Stand and Memory Discs out of anyone. If Kars places discs containing copies of his ultimate Stands in anybody, their bodies immediately explode.

1) Enrico Pucci

Enrico Pucci (Image via Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

There is no doubt that Enrico Pucci is one of the most powerful villains and he was introduced in Stone Ocean. His Stand, Made In Heaven, allows him to speed up time by manipulating the gravitational forces of the moon, earth and other objects in the universe.

HxH BYKE (Trails of CS 2) @codezeaad Pucci might be the most broken character in Jojos too lol Pucci might be the most broken character in Jojos too lol

He was so strong that, with this ability, he was able to reset the universe since the acceleration of time reached a vanishing point. At this stage, after the universe resets, everything will be repeated according to “fate.” He also has the ability to extract the Stand abilities of a person using White Snake as well. He is one of the toughest villains in the series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far