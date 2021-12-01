Does Kujo Jotaro die in 'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean'?

Kujo Jotaro is perhaps the most popular JoJo, appearing in four parts (Joseph is an outlier and should not be counted). His fate interests fans like no other. The 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean that Netflix released today put his fate in serious question. This article contains spoilers from the anime.

Kujo Jotaro’s fate in 'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean' anime and manga

The 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean cover the manga's first six volumes, up to the Flash Flood Warning arc. Kujo Jotaro first appears in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean in a picture inside the pendant sent to his daughter Jolyne.

Audiences meet Jotaro in episode 3, The Visitor (1). Jotaro warns Jolyne that it's not her ex-boyfriend Romeo who framed her but the blind assassin Johngalli A., one of DIO’s servants seeking revenge from the Joestar clan.

just a dandy guy in space @naxelsadv fun fact about stone ocean: the piano version of jotaro's theme that plays at this moment was specifically designed to make me cry fun fact about stone ocean: the piano version of jotaro's theme that plays at this moment was specifically designed to make me cry https://t.co/6vW3Ur4lf4

With the help of the Stand Whitesnake, Johngalli A. uses his Stand Manhattan Transfer to attack Jotaro and Jolyne. However, as DIO’s killer, Kujo Jotaro was more important to him than Jolyne, who ultimately defeated him.

In this chaos, Whitesnake steals Jotaro’s Memory and Stand Disks. Jotaro collapses, but not before declaring his faith in his daughter. He was later taken away and kept under the care of the Speedwagon Foundation.

The anime then continues through Ermes’ sticker arc up to the Marilyn Manson arc until it arrives at the savage garden arc. Jolyne finally retrieves Jotaro’s Stand Disk. After a long struggle, he delivers it to the Pigeon named Savage Guardian in episode 12: Torrential Downpour Warning or the Flash Flood Warning arc in the manga.

🌉 @filepng Something I really like in the Stone Ocean OP is that they added Jotaro, but he isn’t a focus in the OP. It really emphasizes the ‘passing the torch’ ideal. The callback shots show how connected Jolyne is to the Jotaro and the Joestars as well. #jojo_anime Something I really like in the Stone Ocean OP is that they added Jotaro, but he isn’t a focus in the OP. It really emphasizes the ‘passing the torch’ ideal. The callback shots show how connected Jolyne is to the Jotaro and the Joestars as well. #jojo_anime https://t.co/uX9KqROjL3

What it means for Kujo Jotaro

With his Stand Disk returned, Jotaro’s body won't necessarily decay, but his memory, or his soul, will not return. Essentially, Kujo Jotaro will become a husk of a person. With Enrico Pucci still in possession of Jotaro’s memory Disk, Jolyne will have to fight him to get Jotaro’s Disk.

Does Kujo Jotaro get his Disk back? (Spoilers from the manga)

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean volume 11, during the Whitesnake - The Pursuer arc, Jolyne Cujoh fights Enrico Pucci head-on.

To escape, Pucci throws Kujo Jotaro’s Memory Disk at Anasui, fatally wounding him. Jolyne can only save Anasui thanks to Foo Fighter and retrieves her Father’s Memory Disk.

Pucci, having memorized what he needed from Jotaro’s Disk to attain the ultimate Stand, Made in Heaven, moves on to the next part of his plan. With both his memory and Stand Disks, Kujo Jotaro slowly recovers.

Is Kujo Jotaro safe?

Zestial Lez @LezZestial Stone Ocean [SMALL THREAD]

Now that I think deeply about it....



Jotaro had all the JoJo lineage to defeat DIO and it was his "fate" to kill him after all



But now that I think about it, "Jolyne has the universe?"



In the manga, Jotaro in his 5 second time stop had to choose... Stone Ocean [SMALL THREAD]Now that I think deeply about it....Jotaro had all the JoJo lineage to defeat DIO and it was his "fate" to kill him after allBut now that I think about it, "Jolyne has the universe?"In the manga, Jotaro in his 5 second time stop had to choose... https://t.co/HusuntFTgm

Unfortunately, those who have read the manga know that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean leaves no survivors. Specifically, Kujo Jotaro joins his daughter’s team to defeat Pucci in Cape Canaveral.

But as Jotaro uses the time-stopping power, The World, of his Stand Star Platinum on Pucci, Pucci throws knives at Jolyne. Choosing to save his daughter, Jotaro lets go of the opportunity to get to Pucci in time. Pucci slices Jotaro's face in half, fatally wounding him.

Given Made in Heaven’s acceleration powers, time rushes as the universe resets in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. In both of the alternate universes shown later, Jotaro is alive but with vastly different appearances.

Final thoughts

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With an average of one arc to one episode ratio, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime is moving fast like all other JoJo parts before it.

Hopefully, in the next installment, we will get to Jolyne’s fight with Pucci. But until that point, the anime leaves Kujo Jotaro’s fate hanging in the air, with his death being a genuine possibility.

Audiences will have to wait for the next installment to see how the subsequent part of Jolyne Cujoh and Kujo Jotaro’s adventure will be animated in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

