JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: should you skip any part?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time. The reason for its popularity is because it is quite unique and almost created a genre in itself since it cannot really be defined by existing genres. Hirohiko Araki’s magnum opus received a lot of attention in the recent past, and he was also given space in the Louvre to exhibit some of his works.

The anime and the manga have been going on for a while now, with the sixth part receiving its anime adaptation. Ever since the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, some of the new fans who recently got into the series are wondering if they can skip any part of the series. Let’s take a look at the number of parts that have come out in both the anime and the manga, and understand if any of them can be skipped.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Can any of the parts be skipped while watching the anime adaptation or reading the manga?

Emi @theheadbox2005 Okay but we can all agree that #JoJosBizarreAdventure is the best Shonen anime ever right? Okay but we can all agree that #JoJosBizarreAdventure is the best Shonen anime ever right? https://t.co/bia2vMvdGc

At the time of writing there are six parts that have been adapted into anime episodes and there are a total of eight parts in the manga series. One of the most common opinions among the entire fanbase is that parts one and two, that is, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency aren’t the most exciting parts to read or watch. The pacing and the overall experience isn’t as good when compared to parts three and four, that is, Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable.

The latter is quite enjoyable and some even believe that Kujo Jotaro is one of the best JoJos in the entire series. He is confident, never backs down from a fight and can be a bit of a delinquent as well. Another reason why Jotaro is popular is because of his Stand, Star Platinum.

Another reason why parts one and two shouldn’t be skipped is because Dio’s backstory and the character is explored in these parts. He is one of the main antagonists and is very important in part three. But skipping those episodes would leave the fanbase a little confused. It would be unwise to skip any of the parts since they are all canon. This series doesn’t feature any fillers and all of them are a part of the manga as well.

While one might be able to understand the story of a different part since it is set in a different timeline compared to the previous one, there are certain details that are important. Another reason why none of the parts should be skipped is simply because this was the way Hirohiko Araki intended on telling the story. Therefore, if a person is really interested in the series, it is advisable not to skip any of the parts since they all have a unique story and elements that are enjoyable for every JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures fan.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far