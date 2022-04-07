×
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure reveals new visuals, collaborations, and exhibition to commemorate 10th anniversary

The series announces an exhibition, collaborations and visuals to commemorate the tenth anniversary (Image via Hirohiko Araki)
Rohan Jagannath
ANALYST
Modified Apr 07, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Hirohiko Araki's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, so the series creator and his team have made a couple of announcements regarding its commemoration.

Let's take a look at all the things that fans can look forward to in the next few weeks.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure celebrates its 10th anniversary with exhibitions and collaborations

The 10th anniversary of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series also coincides with that of the Tokyo Skytree tower.

The Tokyo Skytree is the tallest free-standing tower in the world, reaching a height of 630 meters.

The tower and the anime series will be collaborating to celebrate their respective 10th anniversaries with an event called JOJOTREE.

This special event will be held from May 10 to August 9, 2022. The tower will temporarily be called JOJOTREE during this period. The venue will be decorated with visuals from the series, and special cafe menus will also be created.

【『JOJOTREE ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 in TOKYO SKYTREE』開催決定！！】2022年5月22日に開業10周年を迎える東京スカイツリーとのコラボイベントが決定！！展示装飾や特別ライティング等を実施！！期間：5/10（火）~8/9（火）公式サイト▶︎tokyo-skytree.jp/event/special/…#jojo_anime #jojoanime10th https://t.co/srXi36d8pd

Hirohiko Araki also drew a visual that comprised all the lead Joestars that were present throughout the series.

【「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 The Animation」10周年記念プロジェクト詳細発表！！】東京スカイツリーコラボ、アニメ10周年記念展他、特別企画の開催が決定！！そして本プロジェクトのKVを解禁！！公式サイト▶︎jojoanime10th.com#jojo_anime#jojoanime10th https://t.co/che4a5hr0p

An exhibition that will trace the history of the anime series will also be held. It will also feature numerous attractions and mini-games.

This event, named JOJO WORLD2, will be held in multiple locations across Japan. The first exhibition will begin in Ikebukuro in Tokyo.

Lis-Ani collaboration with the series (image via Araki)
Additionally, a popular anime music magazine called Lis-Ani will be releasing a special volume that will commemorate the series’ 10th anniversary.

The special volume will also trace the 10-year history of the series. It is called Lis-Ani! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure The Music Compendium.

The issue will feature a ton of interviews with the staff members, singers, and voice actors from the series.

JBA All Star Battle R is also coming to Switch, Steam, XBO and XSX/S- 50 characters from all arcs- gameplay has been updated "with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes"- new audio recordings- updated visualsbandainamcoent.com/games/jojo-asbr https://t.co/7mNuIBIg2a
A game called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R was recently announced. The release date for the title has not been revealed yet. However, it was confirmed that the game would arrive sometime this fall.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
