Which Jojo's Bizarre Adventure character are you based on your Zodiac?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are not immune to wondering which character they are based on their Zodiac. There are many Zodiac signs and plenty that ultimately lead to multiple characters in anime.

For JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans, the characters are usually based on tarot cards. This doesn't disregard the influence of astrology, however. Many characters have solid birthdays, it's just a matter of tracking them down.

Note: As many of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure characters feature the same Zodiac sign or don't have a specific birthday, rankings are based on who's a better fit for the sign. Furthermore, this article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Jonathan Joestar

The first Jojo having the first Zodiac Sign is rather appropriate, though it's also shared by Giorno Giovana. Jonathan Joestar embodies all the positive traits of Aries. He is courageous and determined to take on Dio, while his optimism is off the charts. Furthermore, Jonathan's candor and passion is emblematic of the perfect gentleman.

During JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, Jonathan had no trouble standing up for himself and others. On the flipside, he also demonstrates all the negative aspects of an Aries. His anger gets the best of him where Dio is concerned, and he gets impulsive when it comes to his former brother.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Caesar Zeppeli

Caesar Zeppeli is Joseph Joestar's partner in Hamon/Ripple training and a steadfast ally in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency. He showed exceptional reliability and stability during Lisa Lisa's training. Furthermore, he was more adept at training than Joseph, whilst also being consistently dedicated to the fight against the Pillar Men.

The tragedy of Caesar, however, is that he was very stubborn about fighting the Pillar Men alone. This led to his untimely demise. He didn't die in vain, however, as he gave Joseph the last of his Hamon that ended up defeating Wammu. As a testament to his prowess, Wammu expressed his respect for Caesar and reckoned he could've beaten Kars in battle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Enrico Pucci

Enrico Pucci, the main villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, is somewhat of an oddity for a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villain. He fits Gemini quite well, but then again, the only other one was Trish from Golden Wind. Geminis are adaptable and tend to be quick learners.

Furthermore, they are usually quite intelligent and kind. With that being said, Pucci exhibits most of these traits when he isn't actively villainous.

He tends to be cool under pressure, but was very nervous and indecisive in his younger days. He also does have a habit of pushing the protagonists' buttons, much like most Geminis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Erina Pendleton

As a preface, Erina doesn't have a specific birthday. However, since the only other character who specifically falls on this sign is Mario Zucchero, Erina is the best fit. She was instrumental in the Joestar line's survival after Jonathan's death. Throughout this phase, she exhibited exceptional care and kindness, which is emblematic of a perfect Cancer.

She was extremely loyal and protective of Joseph, her son George, and even their kids too.

Just don't make fun of Jonathan or joke that she's cheating on him unless you want to incur her wrath. Cancers are prone to getting defensive and moody, which holds true for Erina. This was especially the case during her old age.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Noriaki Kakyoin

Kakyoin with sunglasses. Stain (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha/Viz Media/JoJo's Bizarre Adventure]

Nobody falls under these dates, so Kakyoin is judged to be the best fit. Kakyoin is the long-range fighter in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders' DIO hunting group. Being a Leo, Kakyoin is very creative with his use of Emerald Splash and his Stand Hierophant Green to trap enemies. He also showed immense courage in confronting Dio alone.

The flip side of Leo and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is that Kakyoin is very proud of himself. He doesn't exactly relate to people either. Naturally, this is a double-edged sword for a Leo who demands attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Funny Valentine

SInce Funny Valentine, introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, is the only character born in Virgo's period (September 20), he is the best fit. He's the mastermind behind the Steel Ball Run race, which spans from San Diego, California, to New York City. This required thorough vigilance and adaptability, which he covertly used to manipulate the event in his favor.

When his back is against the wall, however, he tends to get nervous and anxiety-ridden like a true Virgo. In such situations, Valentine also throws any morals he may have out the window.

He lied to Johnny Joestar and slammed the man into an alternate dimension just for interfering. Valentine accepts no criticism of the USA or himself, since he's the President, which is another weakness in Virgos.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Joseph Joestar

One might wonder how Joseph Joestar is a Libra. Well, Libras are usually excessively charismatic. The main protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency also has good people skills, able to make anyone like him or at least find him somewhat endearing. This is good for a Libra, especially when he's fighting for the world's sake.

The problems that Joseph has as a Libra are mostly based on his fiery demeanor and impetous drive. He does hold a grudge against Caesar for beating him in their first meeting. As for his love life, he cheated on his wife and had Josuke!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22): Dio Brando

Dio. Vampire Icon. (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha/Viz Media/JoJo's Bizarre Adventure]

Due to nobody having this date, the main antagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure gets Scorpio. Scorpios tend to be powerful and passionate, which fits Dio well as he exhibits force in his speeches. As for power, Dio has a time-stopping Stand and was one of the toughest final antagonists to put down.

As far as weaknesses go, Dio was excessively manipulative and jealous of Jonathan Joestar. This attitude manifested in multiple horrible acts against the latter. These flaws became further magnified after Dio's transformation into a vampire.

The manipulation and distrust became absolute with flesh buds that turned people into monsters. The only person he liked was Pucci and even that's debatable.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Guido Mista

Since Lisa Lisa has no confirmed birthdate, Mista's taking this one. Guido Mista is the gunslinger of Buccharati's group from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Sagittariuses love freedom, conversation, and justice. Mista is all about those traits, often bringing up random topics out of nowhere.

The opposite is true as well, however, as Mista hates feeling caged. He also has an aversion and phobia of the number 4. He is also as impatient and short-tempered as Sagittariuses are, especially in combat. Mista also isn't afraid to get rough with civilians, much to the group's detriment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Will Anthonio Zeppeli

Will Anthonio Zeppeli is Jonathan Joestar's mentor in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood. He teaches Jonathan Hamon/Ripple how to battle Dio and his zombie hoard. As a mentor, Zeppeli fits the ideal of a Capricorn. He's responsible and has remarkable self-control to fight evil and master the techniques necessary.

As far as shortcomings go, Zeppeli is quite condescending. To put it simply, he's got quirky training methods that he doesn't explain until Jonathan succeeds at his task. Still, he's good at his job and adept enough to give Jonathan the last bit of his energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Kira Yoshikage

The final villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable is a bizarre Aquarius sign. As far as being original and independent goes, Kira handily exhibits these Aquarius traits. Not to mention, he is also a deep thinker. Risky business describes being a serial killer, if only in the extreme.

Kira also embodies all the negative qualities of an Aquarius. These signs are inflexible, high-tempered and often run from emotional expression. This fits Kira as he often stays in the background and remains calm and placid even while killing. But when things got risky, the mask cracked with violent impulses.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Jean Pierre Polnareff

Sword-using Frenchman Jean Pierre Polnareff hails from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. His quest was to search for his sister's killer. As far as the positives go, Jean shows compassion and an intuitive side with his Stand Silver Chariot. Like a Pisces, he's also excessively friendly when the group gets to know him.

However, there are weaknesses all over the place as well. Pisces can be extremely boastful and arrogant, as is true for Jean. He's also quite sensitive and hates criticism. This is shown in him trying to learn his lessons with the group about not heading out alone.

