10 most iconic supernatural beings in shonen anime

Supernatural beings practically define most iconic shonen anime. Demons, vampires and other kinds of beings that defy the laws of nature and scientific understanding have roamed the shonen landscape for years.

Some of these creatures are iconic to shonen anime, like the Eternal Dragons from Dragon Ball or the Hollows from Bleach.

Do note that some supernatural beings comprise an entire species beyond the realm of understanding, while others are represented by one example or person.

Note: This article contains spoilers for all the anime listed. It is also subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

10 legendary supernatural shonen anime beings

1) Eternal Dragons (Dragon Ball)

In the Dragon Ball shonen anime franchise, Eternal Dragons are supernatural beings that can grant any wish after the Dragon Balls are gathered and the prerequisite chant has been stated.

These creatures are giant and mystical in nature. They are iconic due to their wish-granting factor. Gathering Dragon Balls is usually a plot line in Dragon Ball.

It was a wish that gave King Piccolo his youth back, brought many characters back to life and even gave Gas and Granolah their ultimate abilities. There's also the important wish made at the end of the Tournament of Power to revive all the destroyed universes.

2) The Tailed Beasts (Naruto)

All the Tailed Beasts in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Viz Media/Naruto Shippuden)

Before the shonen anime ninja fantasy series Naruto even started, the Tailed Beasts were created by the Sage of the Six Paths. Each was given a name and set forth to roam the world.

Centuries later, they'd all be captured and given to the various nations to decide what to do with them. Eventually, the village leaders realized they couldn't control them and sealed them inside selected villagers (Jinchuriki).

Tailed Beasts are excessively powerful beings who grant their Jinchuriki many abilities, including enhanced strength, speed and even upgrades to their existing ninja techniques.

What makes the beasts iconic is that one of them has been sealed in the main character of the series. Naruto Uzumaki has a nine-tailed fox named Kurama.

3) Ryuk (Death Note)

Though Shinigami as a whole aren't unique to shonen anime, the forms they take are. For every Shinigami that looks like a regular human in Bleach, there's a Ryuk that looks rather thin and spindly and creepy. But what truly separates Ryuk from, say, the Soul Society, is how he operates.

The Shinigami kill people in this shonen anime with the titular Death Note, a book on which someone can write a person's name and how they die. What is written then translates into reality.

Ryuk is a neutral player in the schemes of Light Yagami, the protagonist who comes into possession of the notebook.

4) Hollows (Bleach)

The enemies of Soul Society often get wrecked if a Shinigami is near, but that doesn't mean the Hollows from the spirit anime Bleach aren't a threat. In fact, they're rather terrifying and wholly iconic once you think about them.

The gist of Hollows is that they are corrupted spirits that don't cross over into Soul Society for one reason or another.

The transformation sequence into a Hollow? It's very painful and agonizing to go through, rendering the soul empty of any emotion or feeling whatsoever. Their appearances? Monstrous, spindly-limbed with big claws and always masked like monsters.

Ichigo's Hollow form and the various characters with Hollow masks certainly helped make these monsters iconic.

5) Titans (Attack on Titan)

The giant humanoid creatures that roam the Attack on Titan world and consume people are more iconic now than they were when the series first started. Giant animal-like monsters have always had a place in shonen anime at large, but those with human appearances are rare.

The Titans, of course, changed that. These giants wreaked havoc and caused untold deaths when the series began. They continue to do so in its final season.

The scariest part is that Titans are actually humans who are given a serum to morph them into giant creatures. They are then sent off to consume humans as part of the Marley vs. Eldia conflict.

6) Homunculi (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Artificial humans aren't strangers to shonen anime, but the Homunculi from Fullmetal Alchemist are in a league of their own.

They are named after the seven deadly sins of Christian mythos, and this is reflected in their appearances and abilities. Gluttony's voracious appetite and rotund appearance are one such example. Another instance is Envy's smaller but more sadistic attitude and punkish appearance.

Beyond that, the Homunculi also all try to achieve their own goals while being a part of Father's plan to achieve godhood. Their iconography is shown via their appearances, actions and the Ouroboros tattoo.

7) Stands (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Stands in the shonen anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventure are spiritual beings in nature, but no less supernatural. They have different appearances. Guardian spirits like Star Platinum are clad in dark blues and purples, while Koichi's Stand goes from an egg to a character that would fit well in Dragon Ball.

But of course, Stand appearances aren't the only thing interesting about them. They also have a variety of power sets. From shooting and controlling fire to stopping time and being able to split the body up or create ultimate defenses, Stands are very versatile. They're also what put Jojo's Bizarre Adventure into the mainstream, as people found Stands more unique than Hamon.

8) Ryoko Hakubi, among others (Tenchi Muyo)

What's more iconic and supernatural than a practical harem of alien women? One of the original harems of alien women with a pet that can transform into a ship, that's what!

To be absolutely serious, Ryoko Hakubi is a space pirate madly in love with Tenchi Masaki. She was once thought of as a demon. Then again, if you landed in a huge spaceship and were knocked out for a century, you'd be considered a demon too.

The series also features her pet Ryo-Ohki (who can morph into a spaceship), Princess Ayaka, who has holy connections, and others. They're all iconic owing to their appearances and the various fights they have over Tenchi.

There's also a whole plot about gods and the universe dying, with intergalactic space battles tied to it.

9) The SOS Brigade (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Yes, the entirety of the SOS Brigade comes on this list. Why? They may look like regular high schoolers, but they all have powers beyond comprehension.

Haruhi is a goddess, and the club keeps her in check so she doesn't destroy reality. The club also contains shy time traveler Mikuru Asahina, who was created because Haruhi needed a cute girl and mascot. Additionally, it comprises of literature club alien Yuki Nagato, who's an alien spy sent to watch over Haruhi, and transfer student Itsuki Koizumi, who is also an esper (mind reader).

The only "normal" human in the group is Kyon, who was forced into the group. Together, all these characters make life less dull, one misadventure at a time.

10) Legendary Pokémon (Pokémon)

There cannot be a list of iconic supernatural beings without the Legendary Pokémon from the games and shonen anime.

From Mew and Mewtwo to Arceus, these Pokémon have religious fervor and myth surrounding them even when Ash encounters them. That hasn't stopped aspiring trainers from trying to capture at least one.

The Legendaries are all pretty overpowered. But beyond the overpowered nature of these legendary Pokemon, their appearances are quite recognizable and somewhat easy to keep track of.

Bonus!

Koenma and Botan (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Koenma and Botan of Yu Yu Hakusho are both here as icons because of the post-death nature of this shonen anime. They may be lesser-known, but they are no less iconic in shonen anime.

The duo helped Yusuke Urameshi out of his precarious situation after his death. Botan also became a key part of Team Urameshi following their shaky beginning.

