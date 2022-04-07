Every Tailed Beast in Naruto, ranked based on its compatibility with their host

The bijuu or Tailed Beasts in Naruto are nine (10 if the Ten-Tails counts) massive beasts bound to their hosts (dubbed Jinchūriki). They contain unimaginable power but are sentient beings with thoughts and opinions of their own.

Naturally, this leads to a ton of conflict when they get a user they're incompatible with. Sometimes this means killing the user or being used by people for their own ends, as Rin was once nearly forced to become the Three Tails Jinchūriki.

This article will discuss and examine the compatibility of each Tailed Beast and its host, ranking from least to most compatible. Here are all 10 of them, including Ten Tails.

Naruto's tailed beasts, ranked by Jinchūriki compatibility

10) The Ten Tails

Ten-Tails is more of a wild animal compared to the other Tailed Beasts. It has no ideals, nor personality of its own. It's a fusion of Kaguya and the God Tree, and basically just exists to reclaim the chakra taken by her sons Hagoromo and Hamura. The two ended up battling it for months before finally sealing it away.

The result of its sealing was the creation of the Tailed Beasts. As for the host compatibility, Obito couldn't handle it, and Madara was only able to tap into a fraction of whatever power it provided. It took an immense effort not only to stop this beast but also for its revival.

9) Shukaku

The One-Tailed Tanuki Shukaku is a menace to his hosts and is bitter towards humanity, owing to people treating him like a monster to be hunted. Shukaku is childish, ill tempered, and speaks rather arrogantly. It gets worse when Kurama is involved, as the two have quite a history.

Shukaku is known to go crazy, especially during a full moon. He has had three Jinchūriki: a sand village priest named Bunpuku, a jinchūriki that inspired the Third Kazekage into creating his Iron Sand fighting style, and Gaara.

8) Son Gokū

The prideful and spiteful Son Gokū hates being called Four-Tails or a monkey, and likes to be called by his name. After being enslaved, his hate for humanity knew no bounds. He prefers the company of apes to humans, even fighting hard against Naruto when he was trying to help the beast.

Rōshi, Son Gokū's jinchūriki, was known for being just as stubborn and hard-headed as Ōnoki, the Third Tsuchikage. The two didn't quite get along. It was only when Naruto helped Gokū free of Obito's control that the stubborn duo finally made amends.

7) Kokuō

The Five-Tailed Horse Kokuō is skin to Matatabi, very quiet, and reserved. She tends to keep to herself, unlike her jinchūriki Han. The two weren't hostile towards each other, and seemed to get along since Kokuō didn't like conflict or confrontation.

Kokuō and Han were together for a long time, but Kokuō being yanked around from him to Obito and then Sasuke of all people, soured her against humanity. Despite deep respect and friendship towards Naruto, Kokuō secluded herself in the woods after the war to be free of conflict.

6) Matatabi

The Two-Tailed Bakenko Matatabi is a polite and well spoken Tailed Beast, who uses honorifics and respectful language especially when speaking to Naruto. She is fierce in combat, is able to fling fire around, and her jinchūriki Yugito is also a confident ninja.

Despite the clash of personalities and the heavily detestable training Yugito had to go through to get control over Matatabi's power, the two get along well. They certainly don't argue and have a decent relationship, although at the end Matatabi chose to go into seclusion, like Kokuō.

5) Isobu

This colassal Three-Tailed Turtle is remarkably quiet and timid, but has lashed out before when given a push. So far he had two notable hosts: Rin Nohara and Yagura Karatachi, both of whom had him freed. As a wild Tailed Beast, he preferred his seclusion in a lake rather than being disturbed.

Rin Nohara killed herself rather than getting used as a weapon against The Hidden Leaf village. Yagura, however, was on good terms with Isobu prior to the former's control via Obito and subsequent death. Isobu and Yagura seemed to be the most compatible in terms of working together.

4) Chōmei

This happy go lucky Seven-Tailed Kabutomushi (aka Japanese Rhinocerous Beetle) named Chōmei is very pleasant and bouncy like his junchuriki Fū. The two are rather in sync about what they want to do, and it's not difficult to see why. Chōmei considers himself lucky, with Fū having made tons of friends, including the Tailed Beast.

Despite this, Chōmei still chose a life of selcusion after the war. He was tired of nearly being extracted and dragged from one conflict to the next. Despite his help with Kaguya and sealing the Ten-Tails, Naruto respected his wish to separate himself.

3) Saiken

While the Six-Tailed Saiken may boast quite a bit about himself, he's arguably the kindest of all the Tailed Beasts. He may be a slug, but he helps his jinchuriki Utakata heal, and even saves a girl named Hotaru without taking over. He is extremely amicable towards Naruto and the two bond well.

Despite being a man who turned bitter and cynical to the idea of master and student relations, Utakata seems to have a better relationship with his tailed beast than most. He didn't rely on Saiken's power, but asked him to help save Hotaru.

2) Gyūki

The Eight Tailed Ushi-Oni Gyūki is worse than Shukaku when it comes to the number of hosts he's killed! Many of Gyuki's jinchūriki died because of his personality. This is why his compatibility with Killer B is so strange! B changed Gyūki's outlook on humanity, which wasn't easy.

Before Naruto got into the mix with B, Gyūki and him had to train long and hard to get used to each other. This got the Ushi-Oni to relax a lot more, giving B helpful advice and comically serious routines whenever the two got into a serious conflict that B never took seriously.

1) Kurama

So, why is the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama at the top of the list? Besides him being the Tailed Beast that gets the most development? He and Naruto have the best turn-around relationship aside from Gyuki and B. Kurama sacrifices himself to save Naruto's life and willingly helps him in several desperate moments.

Their relationship could best be described as jailor and guard, as Kurama was still cynical from being used as a weapon of war and being hunted as a monster. He redeemes and changes so much by Naruto's determination that he ultimately sacrifices himself in Boruto after helping Naruto attain Baryon Mode.

