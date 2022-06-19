Which Spy X Family character are you based on your zodiac?

Anya’s adventures in Spy X Family have led her to meet a lot of interesting and unique characters. From her own mysterious and loving parents to her charming and high-class schoolmates, the fanbase loves most of these characters.

Each of these individuals has a distinctive and peculiar personality, and each of their traits can be linked to a zodiac sign. So, this article is going to present what Spy X Family character best fits each of the star signs. Moreover, through this, fans can also find out which particular character they are based on their own zodiac.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers from Spy X Family.

From Aries to Pisces, each sign has a Spy X Family character

Aries – Becky Blackbell

Becky lives with many luxuries, but she never acts superior to Anya (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Anya’s best friend and the daughter of a famous and successful military manufacturer, Becky is a joyful and kind girl who decided to become Anya’s friend the second she saw her. Even with her opulent background, Becky is a noble person who does not like to show off.

Becky is the perfect match for Aries. She is always trying to be understanding and likes making her friends feel happy and seen. She is also a very imaginative and honest individual, not hiding her massive crush on Loid. That is why Becky is Aries.

Taurus – Damian Desmond

Damian just wants to feel loved by his father (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The second son of Loid’s target, and one of the best students in Eden Academy, Damian is a proud member of the Desmond family who likes to be in the spotlight. But under his tough exterior resides a kind and lonely boy.

Taurus best represents Damian. He likes to be recognized and admired by others because of his achievements, and he is stubborn to a fault. Also, let's not forget his explosive temper, one of the most common traits associated with the Taurus sign.

Gemini – Franky Franklin

Franky is Loid’s oldest friend and informant. They met all the way back during the war between Westalis and Ostania when Franky deflected the Ostanian army. Franky is a playful and impulsive person who normally follows his heart or the promise of money.

Because of his duality as a joyful and flirtatious man outside of missions and his seriousness during his job, he fits Gemini to a T. Franky is definitely an extrovert, always speaking his mind. He is also one of the most clever and inventive people in the show. Both are definitive qualities of his Gemini placement.

Cancer – George Glooman

George was introduced briefly in the Spy X Family manga, and he quickly caught the attention of everyone on the show with his attitude. He was furious and filled with a desire for vengeance after thinking that the Demond’s company was trying to destroy his family’s business.

He is very dramatic and in touch with his emotions, not afraid of letting them take control of him. He is also very devoted to his family and is even willing to use all of his savings to make Damian suffer. Although he later learned it was just a misunderstanding on his part and understood that he'd just overreacted.

Leo – Yuri Briar

Yuri's love for his sister goes beyond a simple brotherly affection (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Yuri is Yor’s little brother and an officer of the SSS. He is very devoted to his sister — too devoted, some would say. He always tries to prove his love to her and wants to make her proud. But he is also a very serious and fierce defender of his nation.

His loving and overprotective nature towards his sister makes him the perfect character for Leo. He is also very secretive about his job and is a natural at what he does, proving even further how much he belongs to that sign. Do not try to kiss his sister in front of him because he will show you how much he resembles a lion.

Virgo – Yor Briar

Even if she is an assassin, Yor is one of the most innocent and kind people on the show (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Yor is one of the main protagonists of the series and Anya’s adoptive mother. She is faking a relationship with Loid to help cover her true job as a hitwoman. But despite all the aggression she displays when working, she is one of the kindest and most loyal people in the world.

With her trusting and sympathetic nature, it is only natural that she would be the one for Virgo. People with Virgo as their zodiac sign are known for being humble and practical, as well as loyal and energetic, and these traits perfectly align with Yor's during the show. She is also a quick thinker, able to solve most problems in just seconds.

Libra – Bond Forger

Bond is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Who does not love a fluffy and adorable dog that is always willing to save his family? Bond is always trying to protect those he knows will suffer thanks to his prophetic vision.

A protective and amazing pet like him deserves to be a part of Libra. Libras hate seeing injustice and suffering in the world, and Bond has seen enough suffering in his time. He also prefers to avoid conflict, opting to save people instead of fighting them.

Scorpio – Henry Henderson

Try to be as elegant as you can when near Henry (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The headteacher of Anya’s class and one of the most elegant people in the world. Henry is a respected elder and member of the staff at Eden academy. He is a kind but firm person who wants to teach his students to be the best they can be.

So, his best fit is Scorpio. Scorpios have a reputation for being some of the grumpiest and coldest signs of all, but this is not true at all. They just prefer to keep things manageable. Henry’s determination when it comes to maintaining a certain elegance in his classroom is a perfect fit for Scorpio.

Sagittarius – Anya Forger

Anya is always looking for excitement (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Anya is an Esper who has the ability to read other people’s minds. She has suffered greatly in life but still maintains an optimistic outlook. She was adopted by Loid and Yor Forger and is one of the main protagonists of the series.

Anya’s love of freedom and sincere attitude make her the perfect choice for Sagittarius. She is one of the most optimistic members of the cast and is always trying to help others. Moreover, she is also able to bring joy and happiness to everyone around her, just like your average Sagittarius.

Capricorn – Sylvia Sherwood

Never act irationaly near Sylvia (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Sylvia is one of the most important members of WISE and was in charge of training Twilight when he first joined the agency. She is a very methodical person and is always trying her best to make peace possible.

Such a hardworking and strict individual fits perfectly with Capricorn’s description. Capricorns are known for their prudent and practical approach to everything they do, which is exactly how Sylvia handles her job as a Spy. But she is also very prone to staying in the past, another of Capricorn's main traits.

Aquarius – Fiona Frost

Fiona is one of Loid’s most skilled coworkers. She is also secretly in love with him, hiding that affection under a mask of indifference and emotionlessness. She is convinced she is the only one able to make Twilight show his soft side and gets angry every time Yor beats her to this.

Like Fiona, Aquarius has a reputation for being cold and distant with most people, but in reality, they are one of the most loving signs of the zodiac. Fiona is focused and unique, which can seem intimidating to those who do not know her, just like any Aquarius is perceived.

Pisces – Loid Forger

Loid has one of the biggest hearts in the show (Image credit: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Twilight is one of the best Spies in the world, a master of disguise and always focused on his mission. But behind his stern looks and apathetic attitude hides one of the most sensitive and kind souls on the show.

Loid’s motivation for becoming a Spy was to prevent any child from ever suffering as he had in the past. This kind of sympathetic reason is very indicative of Loid’s Pisces placement. He is also able to understand the emotions of those around him, another trait that makes him the perfect choice for Pisces.

