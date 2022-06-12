Spy X Family chapter 63: A cultural exchange that turns into a media war

Spy X Family fans have been waiting impatiently for the release of chapter 63. The latest chapters gave the long-awaited backstory to our favorite spy, agent Twilight, and fans were excited to see what this new chapter would bring.

As opposed to other chapters, this one has the peculiarity of not featuring any of the main cast. It focuses solely on Sylvia as she tries to control a case of media-created controversies. So let's go through the highlights of this new chapter of Spy X Family.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers! This chapter deals with political themes and we advise discretion.

An opera singer is targeted by the media in Spy X Family chapter 63

A quick recap of last chapter

Chapter 62 of Spy X Family was divided into three parts. All of them were about different periods in Loid’s life. From his happy childhood playing war with his friends, the heartbreaking losses he suffered after the war started, and his beginnings as a Spy.

Fans were clamoring to learn more about our hero’s past, and these last few chapters did not disappoint. We now know where Twilight's motivations and ideals come from, and we understand his character a lot better.

Fans were expecting to see more of Anya and her lovely family in Spy X Family chapter 63, but were taken by surprise when it was released a few hours ago.

How to prevent international outrage

The renowned opera singer Jonas Wellman, who is loved in the West, plans to travel there for a cultural exchange event that will take place in a few days. Everything seems to be going great until the right-wing media starts to publish slander articles in their magazines.

They attack Wellman with everything they have, from calling him racist to those in the West, to a traitor against his own nation. This defamation campaign is so strong that even members of WISE are falling for them.

Sylvia needs to regain control of the situation in order to prevent the relationship between the two countries from getting worse. But dealing with the rookie who is working under her is proving harder than expected. He falls for every piece of misinformation the media spews.

Justice’s sword

Just when things could not get any worse, Sylvia received news about a death threat sent to Wellman. She wants to take precautions and prevent things from getting out of line, so she decides to go to the embassy to try and solve the situation. Not before getting irritated by the rookie again.

She ponders how training new recruits has become difficult over the years, and she is getting older, only adding to the problem. She even finds herself complaining about the youth of today.

She remembers her training sessions with Twilight. Getting through his head that the world is not black and white. Telling him he needs to think outside what he perceives as real or right, and to not try to rationalize everything. And apparently that was her being soft.

Perceptions can change in just a second, or not

The next day, the same rookie who was annoying Sylvia informed her that a new publication debunking the lies about Jonas was released. She tells him it was their doing, and the rookie continues listing everything that was confirmed as slander.

He started talking about how obvious it was that Wellman was innocent, further adding to Sylvia's fury. When another agent comments on how this will prevent the assassination attempt on his life, she retorts that it will not.

People like that can’t see the world outside of their own preconceptions and will never change their ways. The TV is presenting a live view of the hotel Jonas is staying in, and the WISE agents notice a strange security guard who is equipped like the others, pinpointing him out as the culprit.

Saving the cultural exchange

Spy X Family chapter 63 continues with Sylvia contacting one of their agents, a Kebab seller near the building. She tells the rookie and the other agent that has been with them throughout the chapter to prepare to go and stop the suspect.

The rookie asks why they do not call Twilight, and Sylvia tells him he needs to rest, as he fainted even in his own house, referencing Loid’s reaction to Anya getting a Tonitrus.

When they arrive at the building, the Kebab seller is trying to distract the bodyguards, so they do not notice the WISE agents stopping the self-proclaimed “Justice’s sword”. They are able to do so quickly without attracting attention, and in the end everything goes right with the cultural exchange.

During the last pages, the rookie is happy that the mission worked out, and is planning to go see Wellman in concert after he gets back from the West. But the agent informed him that one of his affairs was real and was with the wife of a crime lord. The rookie does not know what is real anymore and Sylvia ends Spy X Family chapter 63 by telling him to think for himself.

Final thoughts

Spy x Family chapter 63 is definitely a refreshing new concept in the series. We were able to see that the conflict between the two nations is not only political, but also an ideological issue that can be abused by those who control information.

Information has been considered the most powerful weapon in the series since the beginning. In this chapter, we can see why. With just a few headlines and tabloid articles, people turned against someone who, while not a saint, was trying to do something good.

We were not able to see the Forgers this time around, but that will only leave the fans excited and anxious to know what new adventures will come for them. And seeing how WISE works outside of Loid’s perceptions was a neat idea for this Spy X Family chapter.

