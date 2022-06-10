Joe Rogan heavily criticized by Cenk Uygur for 'not a conservative' stance - "He still promotes lunatic right-winger Alex Jones"

Political commentator Cenk Uygur slammed Joe Rogan for allegedly being "unaware" that he's a right-wing voice.

Rogan has stated multiple times that he supports neither of the two major political parties in the United States. The popular podcast host also mentioned that he holds a wide variety of views that do not easily fall on any particular side of the political spectrum. Nonetheless, he described himself as a lifelong "liberal" and revealed that he "never voted for a ring-winger."

Watch the full clip below:

However, Uygur is of the opinion that Rogan is simply unaware of his biases. Taking to Twitter, the creator of The Young Turks accused the UFC commentator of propagating "extreme right-wing" views on his show. Uygur wrote:

"It's amazing how unaware people are. [Joe Rogan] just said, “I’m so liberal. Like I talk about it all the time. Like I am not a conservative." Based on what? All he's done for the last two years is extreme right-wing propaganda but in his mind he's still a compassionate liberal."

Check out the Tweet below:

"It's amazing how unaware people are. [Joe Rogan] just said, "I'm so liberal. Like I talk about it all the time. Like I am not a conservative." Based on what? All he's done for the last two years is extreme right-wing propaganda but in his mind he's still a compassionate liberal."

Cenk Uygur elaborates why he believes Joe Rogan is a conservative

Cenk Uygur also claimed that Joe Rogan is conservative even if the renowned podcaster claims otherwise.

The host of The Young Turks pointed out that Rogan's support for far-right radio host Alex Jones as well as his harmonious relationship with FOX News are indications that the podcaster is a conservative. He wrote:

"I can't name a single thing Rogan was in the news for in last two years that was a left-wing position. I can't name a single thing he has criticized the right-wing for. He still promotes lunatic right-winger Alex Jones. And in his mind, he's on the left. Hilarious and ridiculous."

Check out the tweets below:

"I can't name a single thing Rogan was in the news for in last two years that was a left-wing position. I can't name a single thing he has criticized the right-wing for. He still promotes lunatic right-winger Alex Jones. And in his mind, he's on the left. Hilarious and ridiculous."

"And if he's so left-wing, why are all of his defenders extreme right-wingers? Rogan is wondering why @FoxNews was only one to support him lately - that's because you went hardcore right-wing. You didn't figure that out? You thought it was just a coincidence or they love freedom?"

It should be noted that Rogan has had notable guests from the left side of the spectrum, including former Democratic presidential nominees Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Uygur is also known to be a staunch detractor of the former Fear Factor host. He even went as far as making potentially slanderous accusations about Rogan in the past.

