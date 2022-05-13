Joe Rogan slept with transgender people - Cenk Uygur goes on bizarre rant following former's "groomer" comment

Political commentator Cenk Uygur fired off an outlandish take to explain Joe Rogan's alleged transphobic rhetoric.

Uygur, the creator of the left-wing sociopolitical program The Young Turks, said Rogan's stance on gender identity is due to his own obsession with trans people. During a recent episode of his show, Uygur said:

"By the way, if you're the trans person or several people that slept with Joe Rogan, can you let us know? Because it's obvious that it's personal with him. Okay Joe, you slept with a person like that. There's nothing wrong with it! Get over it! Get over it! Get over it, Joe! It's super obvious that you're super into trans people and you're taking out your hatred over yourself on them, and you're making their life dangerous."

Catch Cenk Uygur's comments below:

This comes after Rogan pushed back on the sentiment to ban the term "groomer" online. During episode #1817 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran UFC commentator asked, "Do you not like it because you don’t want children to be groomed, or do you not like it cause it’s a pejorative that’s used against the left?"

Rogan believes that educators who are members of the LGBTQ+ community are "indoctrinating" young people "for their own sexual pleasure." On top of that, critics on social media say that teaching young people about sexual identity is equivalent to "grooming" them.

Meanwhile, Uygur refuted that Rogan's take is "protecting actual pedophiles" and endangering the lives of trans people. It is important to note, however, that his accusations are completely unfounded.

Joe Rogan on transwomen in sports

As one of the most revered voices in sports, Joe Rogan spoke out about the involvement of transpeople in women's athletics. The UFC commentator particularly tackled the controversy surrounding trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

During episode #1799 of his show with guest Yannis Pappas, Rogan said:

"That might be the woke straw that breaks society’s camel’s back.Women are so frustrated because if you – or parents if your daughter is competing and they’re competing against trans women, it’s not fair."

Listen to episode #1799 of the JRE podcast:

Thomas recently became the first transgender athlete to win a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) top tier title by winning the 500-yard freestyle final. The swimmer also competed at college level as a male before she transitioned.

