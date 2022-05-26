8 reasons why people like Spy x Family

As far as modern animes go, Spy x Family is one of the most popular and has swiftly risen to be the cream of the crop. Those out of the loop might be confused as to why it's so popular. Alternatively, some might dislike the show and wonder why people genuinely enjoy it. Either way, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy Spy x Family.

These eight entries aren't the sole reasons why one might love Spy x Family, but they are good and common examples of why the show is so popular. The anime only recently came out on April 9, 2022, and it doesn't seem like its popularity will nosedive any time soon.

8 reasons why Spy x Family is so popular

8) It has character growth

Loid was less sympathetic in the first episode compared to the later ones (Image via Wit Studio)

Many animes lack character growth and often involve static characters as their main leads. It's not necessarily bad, but it leads to some stale moments where everything can quickly become predictable. Fortunately, Spy x Family isn't one of those series.

In only a few episodes, viewers can quickly see Loid become more attached to Anya and understand that he wants to protect children (so he's not just a spy who does spy work). Similarly, they can see Anya go from a demure girl who doesn't want to be abandoned to being more normal (even if she has telepathy).

7) Easy-to-digest lighthearted comedy

Spy x Family is fortunate to have some genuinely enjoyable comedic moments that casual viewers will likely enjoy. Some people love a lighthearted series, and Spy x Family is easy to digest. It's a recipe for success that has, unsurprisingly, made it a hot topic on Twitter and other social media.

It's not a show that requires any background knowledge to enjoy it. Similarly, it's set in a pseudo-realistic world that is easy enough to relate to, with the core concepts being familiar to most viewers.

6) Action sequences break up the comedic segments

Too much of one thing can be a bit boring, so Spy x Family spices up the formula every now and then through its action sequences. Yes, it can be a funny show full of lighthearted moments, but it can also be an anime where people's lives are at stake. After all, Loid Forger is a spy, and Yor Forger is an assassin.

These little diversions often freshen up the episodes, while also serving as ways to make the main characters look cool. It also helps that they're not always too predictable as for when they'll happen, which can keep its viewers on their toes.

5) Spy motif

Sometimes the spy shenanigans can get silly (Image via Wit Studio)

Spies are often portrayed as cool and suave in various media. One of the most popular examples is James Bond, and that's one of the most popular movie franchises in the western world. Hence, it should come across as no surprise that Spy x Family also has some of that inherently cool factor.

There aren't too many top-tier anime that utilize spies as one of the major focal points, often leading fans of the concept to watch more niche shows.

4) Very good animation

Bad animation can ruin a good premise. For instance, some people love the Berserk series, but the awkwardly stiff animation of the 2016 series made it a bit of a laughingstock. Spy x Family doesn't suffer from this issue (the first season doesn't, at the very least).

Some of the previous reasons why people like this series are also connected to this section. The action sequences are flashy (yet not blindingly so), the character movements are fluid, and the comedic situations are easy to understand, thanks to how well-done the animation is.

3) Yor is a very cool character

Yor is also known as the Thorn Princess (Image via Wit Studio)

It is no secret that some anime fans are obsessed with "waifus" and all that jazz. However, Yor Forger is more than just a pretty face; she's a deadly assassin who can be surprisingly comedic in some situations. Several of her character traits, such as her lack of common sense, can make for an interesting juxtaposition when used in conjunction with one another.

She's the main female lead of Spy x Family, which inevitably means that there has been a lot of fanart and cosplay made in relation to her.

2) Anya's cute antics

JON | Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerJon Who tf watches Spy x Family and says “I hate Anya” Who tf watches Spy x Family and says “I hate Anya” https://t.co/P5SiXazupt

One of the main stars of the show is Anya, a little girl who possesses telepathic powers that can read other people's minds. It's an incredibly useful skill, especially in a series where that's not the norm. However, some people like her as a character for reasons outside of her special abilities.

Her childish antics can be endearing to people. It's not rocket science per se, but there is something refreshing about a character who actually acts their age. She's thankfully not overly simplistic either (as she does have a dark backstory behind her cheerful complexion).

There is also something inherently memeworthy about her. Unsurprisingly, she's often seen in various fan-made crossovers, such as the viral video shown above. Her "heh" and shocked expressions are also pretty humorous to see, further fleshing out why so many people like her.

1) Family dynamic

An example of a cute little interaction (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family is an anime that has a very interesting family dynamic. The three main characters (Loid, Yor, and Anya) aren't a real family at the start of the series. Instead, Loid is a spy who needs to get married and have a kid for a mission. Yor has been under pressure to have a boyfriend for a long time and decided to go with Loid's proposal of a fake marriage.

Neither Loid nor Yor know of the other's profession, but Anya knows that Loid is a spy and Yor is an assassin thanks to her telepathy. Aside from the interesting dramatic irony, each character's interactions with one another are entertaining to watch.

They can, at times, seem like a real family.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Which Spy x Family character do you like more? Loid Yor 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi