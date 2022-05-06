8 Anime waifus who never fail to surprise  

A waifu in anime is a female character fans love. She has an amazing personality that attracts people towards her. Waifus tend to be strong characters that can hold their own in a fight. They also have an amazing character design that everyone falls in love with at first sight.

Here is a list of eight anime waifus who are more than what is revealed about them at first glance.

Note: The article contains spoilers.

8 waifus in anime that have a lot hidden in the background

1) Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

Isabella as she appears in The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Isabella, also known as Mama, is the main caretaker of the orphans in Grace Field House. As a caretaker, she displays a caring nature towards the kids and, as her nickname suggests, she acts as their mother figure.

However, as the truth about Grace Field House and the entire world they lived in is unveiled, her true nature is revealed. In reality, she is much more twisted than the audience was initially led to believe, and did not seem to care about the children's dark fate.

2) Anko Mitarashi (Naruto)

Anko Mitarashi is an incredibly skilled Tokubetsu Jonin who teaches at the Ninja Academy. As a genin, Orochimaru takes an interest in Anko and chooses to train her. He eventually decides to use her as a test subject when creating the Cursed Seal of Heaven. However, she resists him and decides not to go along with his plans.

She is one of the proctors for the Chunin Exam, and when she meets Orochimaru in the Forest of Death, her hidden past with him is revealed.

3) Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Mirajane Strauss is a member of the Fairy Tail and acts as the guild's waitress. She is an expert at taking people's orders and serving them drinks. However, she hides a part of herself that cannot be guessed just by looking at her.

Mirajane is not just a waitress but one of Fairy Tail's only S-Class wizards. This is due to her Take Over magic, Satan Soul. Her Satan Souls include the original, Halphas, Sitri, Mirajane Seilah, and Mirajane Alegria. With these transformations, she takes out incredibly powerful villains to protect Fairy Tail.

4) Biscuit Krueger (Hunter x Hunter)

Biscuit Krueger, typically referred to as Bisky, is a master of Nen basics. She is also Gon and Killua's Nen master, helping them form their own Nen abilities.

Despite her childlike appearance, Bisky is actually 57 years old and incredibly buff, but she hates her true form so she pretends to be a little girl. Her buff form is a result of her honed physical attributes. Although her Nen ability has no use in a fight, she is able to take down her opponents with just martial arts.

5) Illyasviel von Einzbern (Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works)

Illyasviel as she appears in Fate/stay night: UBW (Image via ufotable)

Illyasviel von Einzbern is the daughter of the notorious Kiritsugu Emiya and the adoptive older sister of Shirou Emiya. She is also the Master of Berserker during the Fifth Holy Grail War in Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works.

When Gilgamesh kills her, it is revealed that she is the vessel for the Holy Grail. This is a complete surprise for many characters of the show.

6) Mitsuri Kanroji (Demon Slayer)

Mitsuri Kanroji is the Love Hashira and one of the strongest female characters in Demon Slayer. As a result of her gymnastic skills and whip-like nichirin blade, she has some of the widest range in the entire series. This allows her to attack and defend from a safe distance.

Despite Mitsuri's appearance, she is one of the physically strongest characters in the series, possibly even stronger than Himejima. This is because her muscle mass is eight times denser than a normal human. One of her best strength feats is ripping off one of Muzan's arms during the final arc of the manga.

Although she is only interested in Iguro Obanai, many believe Mitsuri to be a perfect waifu.

7) Launch (Dragon Ball)

Launch is a forgotten Dragon Ball character and a waifu to many. Despite being immensely popular in the original series, she was completely forgotten about in the later series.

When she was first introduced, fans loved her character. She was soft-spoken and overall a very sweet person. However, once she sneezes, her personality does a complete 180. She becomes incredibly callous and rude and constantly shoots people she disagrees with.

Despite this, fans loved her. She creates amazing comedic scenes and fans love the conflict she starts when donning blonde hair.

8) Suzuha Amane (Steins;Gate)

Suzuha Amane is an amazing waifu (Image via White Fox)

Initially, Suzuha Amane is known by the main cast as a part-time employee at Yugo Tennouji's CRT store. However, as the show progresses, it is revealed that she is a time traveler and the daughter of Itaru Hashida and Yuki Amane. She is also revealed to be the person behind John Titor, an individual who has caught Okabe's interest throughout Steins;Gate.

Suzuha is incredibly smart and caring, two traits that make her an amazing waifu.

Edited by Saman