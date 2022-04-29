10 anime characters who are actually sociopaths 

Anime frequently depicts sociopaths as intelligent and savvy individuals who only look after themselves. They're usually portrayed as needlessly cruel with hardly any depth in their respective animes. Sociopaths are rather uncommon in real life, but they frequently appear in all forms of media.

The list of 10 anime characters who are sociopaths includes characters from Naruto, Parasyte, and Death Note

1) Gintama - Sogou

Sogou is not initially portrayed as a vile and horrid individual. In fact, he seems downright helpful at times. From framing Hitaka to threatening the murder of various people, Sogou is a sociopath through and through in Gintama.

There is nothing more satisfying to him than manipulation and murder. The world could burn to ashes as long as he can get some enjoyment out of it, and Sogou generally has no concern for the consequences.

2) The Promised Neverland - Isabella

Isabella is the main antagonist of The Promised Neverland. She deserves the title as she can switch her persona based on who she interacts with. The Promised Neverland is great for Isabella to truly showcase her insanity.

When in her mama persona, she's the sweetest woman one will ever meet, but when her true personality is revealed, her cruelty is enhanced in order to survive in this world filled with demons.

3) Parasyte - Migi

Migi is an extraterrestrial who craves violence and destruction. However, he destroys humanity in order to survive.

He's a sociopath because he truly doesn't care whether humans live or die. After all, they're just nutritious food to him. Parasyte is truly a gem in this regard.

4) Bungo Stray Dogs - Daizai

Daizai has sinister intentions in order to achieve his own goals. He doesn't particularly care if others are hurt for his own gain, though his allies are sometimes unnerved by his nonchalant nature.

His blood-soaked hands don't seem to bother him, and the horror others display doesn't faze him. In a way, he's more of a monster than a man. Bungo Stray Dogs doesn't lack in insanity when it comes to him.

5) Assassination Classroom - Akabane

Akabane loves violence in the Assassination Classroom anime (Image via Lerche)

Akabane has a clear trajectory towards all things violent and bloody. Being on the hero’s side doesn’t stop him from brutally murdering his opponents in order to get ahead. He shares the same goals, but he won't waste an opportunity to really get under someone's skin.

Amusement and bloodshed are not mutually exclusive to him. His mind is filled with the blood of others, and violence seeps from his hands. The Assassination Classroom anime can only handle so much chaos.

6) Naruto - Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke didn't start out as a sociopath at the beginning of the series. He's just seen as a confused boy on the brink of darkness. However, even as a child, he was dismissive of others and could be quite cruel at times.

He generally doesn't care about others or how they're faring. Even after some time, Sasuke is still a terrible person who views others as a nuisance. His mindset was only broken by Naruto himself, though it still may exist within him.

7) Death Note - Light

Light Yagami as seen in the Death Note manga (Image via Shueisha)

Light doesn't start out as a sociopath. However he slips further and further into his self-worship and later begins to consider himself a God. He disregards the lives of criminals since they're considered evil people.

He also uses Misa relentlessly and doesn't care when she cuts her life even shorter than it was before. He loves the Kira persona and is willing to sacrifice anyone who goes against his ways. Death Note brought out his more sadistic nature.

8) Hellsing - Alucard

Alucard as seen in the Hellsing manga (Image via Shōnen Gahosha)

Alucard is a vampire who hunts other vampires just for the fun of it. A sadistic and sociopathic man, Alucard refuses to bend to the will of man or vampire. He enjoys watching the life leave his victims and personally seeks out the thrill.

He cares not for humans but is willing to work with them for a mutual benefit. Hellsing wouldn't be what it is without this sociopath.

9) Vampire Knight - Kaname Kuran

Kaname Kuran in the Vampire Knight manga (Image via Viz Media)

Kaname Kuran cares about only one person, and that's his sister Yuuki Kuran. However, even his love can be seen as unconventional. He disregards anyone who dares get in his way and kills without mercy.

His sociopathic tendencies never rest as they seep into every corner of his existence.

10) Vampire Knight - Zero

Yuuki and Zero (Image via Viz Media)

Zero is another vampire who hunts vampires. He despises all things vampiric and wishes to kill anything that appears as such. Even his beloved Yuuki Kuran was not exempt from this, as he pulled an anti-vampire weapon at her.

His callousness can be attributed to his traumatic past. However, he wished to pluck out the eyes of all demons even when he was partially human.

