Every Hashira Demon Slayer, ranked based on design

Demon Slayer has introduced characters in the series who are not only strong, but also have great design. One of the reasons why fans love watching the series is because of the stunning visuals and this translates even in the design of certain characters.

The Hashiras are some of the most important characters in the series. There are very few who can match their strength and their overall abilities. Let’s take a look at all the Hashiras and their designs in the series.

Demon Slayer: Each Hashira possesses a unique design and esthetic

9) Mitsuri

Mitsuri Kanroji (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri is the Love Hashira in Demon Slayer and her raw strength is comparable to the likes of Gyomei. However, the design wasn’t all that great and there was a general lack of design elements that indicated her being the Love Hashira except for the color of her hair. The green and pink colors go well with each other, but it wasn’t the best compared to the rest of the Hashiras in this series.

8) Muichiro

Muichiro is one of the most talented individuals in the series and he is the Mist Hashira. His design isn’t extraordinary since his outfit is a slight modification of the Demon Slayer Corps uniform. The only difference is that it has a turquoise tint and the sleeves are bigger. In addition to that, his sword has a minimalistic design and the hilt having a geometric pattern which is quite tastefully done.

7) Giyu

Giyu adorns a haori which has two separate patterns split in the center. One pattern was similar to the haori that was worn by Sabito while the other design resembled the his sister's attire. While the sentiment behind the outfit is heart-warming, it isn’t the most esthetically pleasing design on this list. However, his sword is beautifully crafted and has a light blue hue on the blade, with a maroon hexagonal-shaped hilt.

6) Uzui

The God of Festivals himself, Uzui Tengen is quite flashy and his outfits are the same. He wears a sleeveless version of the Demon Slayer Corps uniform. Being the flashy Sound Hashira, he sports a headband studded with gemstones while his upper arm and wrist sport ornate gold bands. The outfit could have been more elaborate considering he claims to be quite flashy. He wields two swords that are attached to each other by a chain.

5) Gyomei

Gyomei Himejima (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei is the strongest Hashira on this list and has an interesting design as well. He has a huge frame and is extremely muscular. Gyomei wears the Demon Slayer Corps uniform along with a Happi that has the kanji characters for a Shin Buddha chant, and wears a huge beaded necklace. He is blind and has no visible irises. Gyomei's weapon is an ax and a spiked ball connected by a durable chain.

4) Obanai

Obanai Iguro from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Obanai has heterochromia and wears a bandage across his mouth due to an incident that took place when he was young. He wears a long white haori that has black stripes on it. It is a well-designed haori that matches its color with the snake that coils around his neck. Obanai has a wavy blade that resembles the movement of a snake, which is quite different from the designs of a regular Nichirin blade.

3) Sanemi

Sanemi too has an interesting design since he sports a long sleeved shirt over a modified Demon Slayer Corps uniform which is green in color. Since it’s unbuttoned, it exposes his front torso that is covered in scars. He also has one of the best designed swords in the entire series. It has a shining green hue on the blade and the hilt has sharp leaf-like constructions on it.

2) Shinobu

Shinobu Kocho (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu has one of the best designs since the elements complement her fighting style. She is the insect Hashira and the design elements are inspired by the colors of a butterfly. The outfit has different textures which makes it esthetically pleasing as well. Her haori is shaped in such a manner that it resembles the wings of a butterfly while her sword is far thinner compared to the usual Nichirin blade. The design represents her fighting style.

1) Rengoku

Irusu @Irusuify Full illustration of Rengoku Kyojuro from the July issue of Animage. Full illustration of Rengoku Kyojuro from the July issue of Animage. https://t.co/Ol9G6B5BIf

Rengoku has one of the best designs since the ends of his haori resembles flames. The ends of his haori also match his hair, which makes it look like there’s a sense of cohesion in the design. Rengoku’s sword is red in color and the hilt of the sword looks like a flame. Even the Kayahan he wears is red in color, with orange flames sprouting from the bottom. Rengoku has one of the best designs in Demon Slayer.

Edited by Sabika