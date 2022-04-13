Demon Slayer: Why Muichiro Tokito is so powerful despite being so young

Muichiro Tokito is one of the most popular Hashiras among Demon Slayer fans who have read the manga. He is the Mist Hashira and made his first appearance in Season 1 when Tanjiro and Nezuko were brought to the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters to investigate and learn about their situation.

It is only in the Swordsmith Village arc that they focus on him and his ability to fight. Fans were quite impressed by what they saw and wondered how a boy of his age was able to fight with such vigor and skill.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Reason for Muichiro’s strength despite his young age

While many Demon Slayer fans have been wondering what the source of his strength is, one can assume that he is someone who spends a lot of time perfecting his craft. But there is another thing that can explain his fighting prowess, and that is talent.

One of the most common themes in many shonen anime series is the correlation between lineage and talent. Those born to talented characters excel in the same field and share the same appearance as well. This is also why Tanjiro and Kanao’s descendants look exactly like them, and many anime series follow this pattern.

Muichiro might not resemble Yoriichi or Michikatsu as much, but he is their descendant. To be more precise, he is Michikatsu's descendant, which is why he is far more talented than the other Demon Slayer Corps members.

His talent is on a level that allowed him to become a Hashira within two months of picking up a sword for the first time. While we cannot reduce Muichiro’s skill to just talent, it does play a big role in his ability to grow his ability to fight.

Fans got a glimpse of this talent when they read about his past. Muichiro and his brother, Yuichiro, were attacked by a demon who severed Yuichiro’s arm. While Muichiro was a calm and kind person, he was driven by rage and took on the demon by himself. He was skilled enough to use the tools around him to keep the demon at bay, which later died by turning into ash after it was exposed to the sun.

This gives us a fair idea as to why Muichiro is one of the strongest Hashiras despite being just 14 years old. His performance against Gyokko and Kokushibo is a testament to his strength and abilities.

Edited by Danyal Arabi