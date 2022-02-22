Is Mist Breathing stronger than Moon Breathing in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer has featured a huge array of characters that vary in strength, appearance, personality and the overall ability to fight strong demons. Since demons are far superior in combat when compared to humans, members of the Demon Slayer Corps incorporate breathing techniques into their fighting.

This allows them to regulate their breathing in a manner that allows them to achieve better speed, reflexes and overall strengths. Fans have always compared the different breathing styles that are present in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Mist Breathing vs Moon Breathing

Muichiro Tokito is one of the most talented and gifted swordsmen in the series. He’s a direct descendant of Michikatsu Tsukiguni, Yoriichi’s brother.

Incidentally, Michikatsu opted to become a demon to extrapolate the maximum out of his talent. Having become Kokushibo and adopted the status of Upper Moon 1, he was revealed as Muichiro’s ancestor.

Since they are related to each other through blood, certain fans have compared their breathing styles.

Kokushibo’s Moon Breathing is far superior compared to Muichiro’s Mist Breathing. One of the main reasons for this claim is the sheer number of options Kokushibo has while fighting against an opponent. Kokushibo has created 16 breathing techniques that allow him to launch ranged attacks.

ꫝꪹƙ🌙 @HRK_KNY #DemonSlayerSpoilers

•

.

Whether you liked or disliked demon slayer you can't deny that the dynamic between tsugikuni brothers and Kokushibo vs Pillars is a masterpiece. Whether you liked or disliked demon slayer you can't deny that the dynamic between tsugikuni brothers and Kokushibo vs Pillars is a masterpiece. #DemonSlayerSpoilers •.Whether you liked or disliked demon slayer you can't deny that the dynamic between tsugikuni brothers and Kokushibo vs Pillars is a masterpiece. https://t.co/kXF8PA2PAA

As such, his physical capabilities are top-tier and his breathing style is quite strong as well. Moon Breathing is the closest and first ever breathing style that was derived from Yoriichi’s Breath of the Sun.

Kokushibo’s breathing style also allows him to increase the size of his sword and thereby increase the number and size of the crescent blades that are capable of cutting anything that comes in contact with it.

ruby @gabimaruu muichiro vs gyokko probably had the most widespread pages and I am thankful their battle was sick af muichiro vs gyokko probably had the most widespread pages and I am thankful their battle was sick af https://t.co/pKkm8BQWey

Muichiro’s breathing style in Demon Slayer was derived from Wind Breathing, which was in turn derived from Sun Breathing. Muichiro showcases only seven forms, which offers him lesser options compared to Kokushibo.

Muichiro’s strongest form was his own creation, the seventh one. He travels at blistering speeds which disorient the enemy. What seems to be mist is actually the user moving faster than what one’s eyes can perceive, allowing them to land a blow without the demon being able to predict his moves.

Kokushibo’s breathing technique was so good that Sanemi spent all of his resources in an attempt to dodge the Upper Moon 1’s attacks. It took a combined effort from Gyomei, Genya, Muichiro and Sanemi to take him down.

In conclusion, Moon Breathing is far superior compared to Mist Breathing in the Demon Slayer series.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul