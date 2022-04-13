10 strongest characters in Fairy Tail, ranked

The anime series Fairy Tail is known to be a package of entertainment. With a hint of magic, a dash of adventure, and tons of friendship and camaraderie, this anime show casts an enchanting spell on anyone right from episode one. But the true allure of Fairy Tail lies with its characters.

From temperamental and impulsive Natsu to bubbly and optimistic Lucy to cold yet caring Ezra, each character packs a sentimental punch while having their own unique set of magic powers shoved up their sleeve. With multiple seasons uncovering new characters with their unique abilities, anime viewers often wonder which characters are the strongest in the show.

The following are the ten strongest characters from the hit anime Fairy Tail ranked from lowest to highest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Strongest of the lot: Top ten Fairy Tail characters based on their strength

10) Erza Scarlet

Known to be strong-willed, cold, awkward, and impatient, Erza is the perfect role model who displays composure, power, and strength. Apart from her strong personality traits, she earned the rank to be an S-class wizard. Erza also goes by another name, Titania.

She is by far one of the strongest members of the guild and can possess different armors in the blink of an eye with her power, Requip: The Knight ability.

Though she did not reveal all of her armor throughout Fairy Tail, she did not need to. Her sheer willpower, endurance, and fast reflexes make her the winner on any battlefield she steps on.

9) God Serena

One of the toughest characters the guild had to encounter was none other than God Serena. Belonging to the Alvarez Empire's elite group of mages and a former member of the Ten Wizard Saints, his powers as a Dragon Slayer astounded all onlookers. The source of power comes from the eight different dragon-slaying Lacrima he implanted.

The way he used his magic was very unpredictable and confident, much like his personality. He never shies away from showing what he is capable of.

8) Gildart Clive

When the situation is tough for the entire guild to handle, enters Fairy Tail's Gildart Clive. He's another S-class mage whose powers trump over Erza. Despite having a set of prosthetic hands and legs, his power move, Crush, can literally destroy anything in sight. It does the whole trick when it comes to fighting a difficult opponent.

Despite his strength and fierce demeanor, he brings much-needed comic relief throughout the entire anime-manga series. He also holds a certain level of endurance and strength in any battle he fights.

7) Irene Belserion

Known as Scarlet Despair and the second strongest mage in the Springgan 12, Irene Belserion displays special knowledge and skill, making her one of the strongest characters in Fairy Tail. As the creator of Dragon Slayer magic, she provided dragons with the ability to transfer their powers to humans. Like Wendy from the guild, this mage is also the master of enchantment magic.

Like her arsenal of powers, she also plays a pivotal role in the story. She shows that she can relate to the sentiments and emotions of those around her.

6) Mavis Vermillion

Being the first master of the Fairy Tail Guild is no easy feat. With great responsibility comes great power, which is why Mavis is one of the many strong characters in the anime-manga series.

Due to being immortal, her magic powers are recognized as the strongest of the lot. She can kill someone by accident if she displays compassion and value for life. This is part of a curse she bears. She is also well equipped with performance and projection magic, but her true strength lies in her tactful personality. It provides her with the ability to guide and help the guild during the gravest situations.

5) Igneel

Fearsome in terms of look and size, Igneel lives up to all the hype and power throughout Fairy Tail. Despite his majestic demeanor, this mighty fire-breathing dragon has a soft spot for his adopted son, Natsu Dragneel.

Throughout the anime-manga series, his ability to breathe fire was always majestic. But his true power was seen when he fought head-on with Acnologia in a rare black dragon form. The unleashed hidden potential wins him a spot as one of the strongest characters in the series.

To match his god-fearing level ability, he maintains an enigmatic yet confident personality.

4) Natsu Dragneel

Since the start of Fairy Tail, Natsu Dragneel has always been in the league with the strongest mages. His strength does not only lie in being an S-class wizard or in his ability to wield, generate, and control fire but also in engaging in hand-to-hand combat during a fight. As a fire dragon slayer, many speculate that he holds the key to defeating another strong character, Acnologia.

Much like fire, he displays a rash and competitive personality. He always clashes with other characters like Gray Fullbuster and Laxus Dreyar. But he compliments this by showing dedication and loyalty towards his guild members.

3) August

Master of Copy Magic, son of Zeref and Mavis, known as the Wizard King, August is known to be a wizard king of Fairy Tail. His command and mastery over various magic make him one of the most powerful characters in this anime-manga series. He is known for his ultimate power, Copy. This ability allows him to mimic anyone's ability. Additionally, this can make him immune to almost any type of magic.

Throughout the series, he adopts the role of a wise old man blessed with knowledge and power.

2) Zeref Dragneel

Known as Natsu's older brother and a powerful black mage, all Fairy Tail characters recognize Zeref Dragneel as the title of being a powerful wizard. The power of his spells is such that he only needs to perform them once. With his reputation spread far and wide, his abilities alone have earned followers. Like the guild master Mavis, he also possesses the curse of killing people.

His ability to conjure ancient dark magic makes him a very highly regarded character.

1) Acnologia

The strongest of them all, known as the 'Dragon King,' Acnologia easily snags the top spot as the strongest character in Fairy Tail. Apart from his various abilities, his magic overpowers everyone because he can wield Dragon Slayer magic of an unknown element. He possesses the ability to wrap people in his dimension and change into a dragon at will.

His disdain and hate for humanity, paired with his preference for solitude, make him a volatile character.

Edited by Shaheen Banu