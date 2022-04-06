7 Naruto characters who are immortals

Naruto features an ocean of unique characters with incredible feats that are mostly unattainable to others, like Hashirama’s Wood Release Kekkei Genkai. However, after experimenting with Hashirama Cells, a few of them were capable of inheriting this Nature Transformation. Their ability to use Wood Style is praiseworthy, but they can’t match up with the original user.

Although there are a plethora of dominating capabilities in Naruto, nothing comes closer to those characters who have achieved immortality. With a ceaseless existence, these certain individuals not only managed to pull off a great fight but also gained tremendous knowledge that topples even the prestigious intellectuals of all the Great Nations in Naruto.

Naruto characters who have attained immortality

7) Sasori

Sasori garnered the title “Sasori of the Red Sand” due to his achievement of dyeing all of his puppets with his enemies' blood in the Third Great Ninja War. With the desire to make his creation last forever, he began experimenting with turning humans into puppets.

After defecting from his village, Sasori converted his entire body into a puppet, with the core of living flesh remaining as his only human part. With an undying body, he attained immortality with a body that could withstand lethal poisons and could rearrange the parts if destroyed. The only way to stop Sasori was to obliterate his core.

6) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was one of the legends who fought the First Hokage and surprisingly made it out alive. His forbidden technique of Earth Grudge Fear granted him immortality by harvesting his enemies' organs and integrating them with his own body. With these threads, he stole the hearts of the most powerful shinobis in his village and inherited their Nature Releases as well.

Apart from piercing through the flesh of his enemies, Kakuzu’s threads were also capable of sewing up his fatal wounds in an instant. Kakuzu died when all of his hearts were destroyed by Kakashi and Naruto.

5) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is renowned as the most intelligent Shinobi in the entirety of Naruto. He conducted immoral experiments on people to learn all about Jutsus in the world. Because his life was too short to learn everything, he created the Living Corpse Reincarnation Technique to transfer his soul to another body to keep on living.

In his true form of a gigantic white snake comprised of smaller white snakes, he swallows his host entirely and takes over their body. The only drawback of this technique is that Orochimaru can only perform it once every three years. With a stronger vessel, he can stay in his host for a lifetime.

4) Hidan

Hidan worshiped Lord Jashin, who is also known as the Evil God. He attained immortality after experimenting with his religion’s Jujutsu. Hidan was capable of switching his fatal injuries to his targets by performing a ritual to create a voodoo-type link between him and his targets, whose blood he ingested.

By stabbing or hurting himself, he can transfer all his injuries to his target, even the fatal ones. As Hidan can’t be killed, Shikamaru resorted to blowing the former apart and burying him alive.

3) Madara Uchiha

The greatest Uchiha of all time, Madara was the only Shinobi capable of going against Hashiram Senju on equal grounds. With an overwhelming life force, he was capable of subduing a fully released Tailed Beast single-handedly. Although he died of old age, he wasn’t practically an immortal from the start.

However, after Kabuto performed the Reanimation technique, he was brought to life, where he was as strong as he was in his prime. After sealing the Ten-Tails in his body, he gained tremendous powers and also became an unstoppable immortal being. Madara died after the Ten-Tails was separated from his body.

2) Zetsu

Whilst Black Zetsu was the physical manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki, White Zetsu was created by the latter from the God Tree. Both Zetsu lived for over a millennium, persisting in their goal to revive Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Zetsu can live forever as long as chakra exists in the world. White Zetsu was the first victim of Kaguya Otsutsuki as they were created by killing humans and transforming them into artificial beings. White Zetsu died in the Fourth Great Ninja War, but Black Zetsu is still alive as it was sealed away along with Kaguya Otsutsuki.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Initially, Kaguya was sent to earth along with Isshiki Otsutsuki to cultivate the God Tree and harvest the Chakra Fruit in Naruto. But she betrayed her partner, ate the fruit, gained god-like abilities and became the progenitor of all the chakra. As she also became an immortal being, it took both of her sons, Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki, to seal her away with the Planetary Devastation.

Kaguya was revived in the Fourth Great Ninja War and still remains undefeated. However, Naruto and Sasuke managed to seal her and put her back to sleep by receiving Hagoromo’s chakra. Kaguya is the only known character in Naruto who can’t be killed.

