In Naruto, there have been many indomitable Shinobis, unique Summons, otherworldly creatures as well as gigantic Tailed Beasts that are entirely made up of chakra. The show also features a plethora of dominating abilities that vary from healing someone to reviving someone from the dead. However, the most powerful ability of all time would eventually be living for eternity.

Only a few characters in Naruto have achieved immortality in unusual ways. Hidan was the most unique individual who was bestowed with such powers from an unknown deity named Jashin, who was also regarded as the Evil God. This infamous deity is still a mystery to many Naruto fans.

Who is Lord Jashin in Naruto and how does Hidan receive Immortality through him?

Lord Jashin is a god who is worshiped in Jashinism and his followers are called Jashinists. Lord Jashin's affinity was never revealed on the show, but he’s regarded as the Evil God.

His name "Jashin" literally means Wicked Heart so in conclusion he was just a false god. He demands nothing but death and destruction, which is why his followers become heartless cruel individuals who only spread chaos wherever they go.

The best known follower of this Evil God in Naruto is Hidan, who claims to be Jashin’s greatest devotee. Hidan always used to pray for a “good kill” before a fight, and if he was unsuccessful, he would pray to Jashin for forgiveness.

In actuality, Hidan was not granted Immortality by Jashin, as he experimented his way through the religion’s Jujutsu to attain such a feat. Hidan slaughtered many people to please his god without any remorse. He considered the killing to be a religious call, and even tortured his targets to death.

Hidan uses a certain Jujutsu to create a voodoo-type link between him and his targets, whose blood he ingested. By stabbing or hurting himself, he can transfer all his injuries to his target, even the fatal ones which would eventually kill them in an instant.

As Hidan was blessed with immortality by Jashin, he can’t be killed easily. Although Shikamaru blew him to pieces and buried him alive in the Nara clan’s forest, it is still believed that Hidan is alive and waiting for his revenge.

Jashinist Cults always get in the way of Yugakure’s pursuit of peace. Because the village was more inclined towards pacifism, Hidan opposed their ideals and killed his neighbors brutally before defection.

Many years after the event of the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto, Konoha joined forces with Yugakure to investigate Jashinism. Mirai Sarutobi, Might Guy, and Kakashi Hatake find Ryuki, the leader of the cult, to stop their sadistic human sacrifices to Jashin.

